We are entering the final weeks of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, and the playoff races in both conferences are starting to heat up. In the East, the Celtics have taken a commanding and seemingly insurmountable lead, but there are five teams separated by a total of just two games in the middle of the pack, meaning that the seeding races may not be decided until the final couple of days.

NBA Standings Could Shake Up After Thursday’s Action

Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JlPe73PnN9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2024

Things are even more compact in the other conference. The West has its definitive top teams as well, as there are four teams that currently have a realistic shot at being the #1 seed. The Timberwolves and Thunder have been vying for position all season long, and the Nuggets and Clippers are firmly in the mix as well. As for the rest of the Western Standings, just four games currently separate the 5th through 10th seeds.

Each contest will be impactful from here on out as teams approach the 20-games-remaining mark, and there will likely be some moving and shifting on Thursday night based on the scheduled slate.

The Timberwolves have a chance to take the overall lead out West if they are able to defeat the Pacers on the road. Minnesota is currently tied with OKC with a 43-19 record, both one game up on Denver. But Minny caught wind of some tough news on Thursday morning, as it was announced that talented big man Karl-Anthony Towns would be out indefinitely with a meniscus injury.

The Nuggets will play in what many are anticipating to be an NBA Finals preview when they visit the Celtics, and would find themselves in a tie for first should they win and the Timberwolves lose.

Just 2.5 Games Separate All Play-In Teams In The West

The Warriors and the Lakers have traded 9th-10th spots SIX times in the past 10 days. pic.twitter.com/UC5Wq8fnhp — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) March 7, 2024

There are also big implications for the current Play-In teams in the West. Just 2.5 games separate the 7th seeded Kings and the 10th seeded Lakers, and three of the four teams will be in action tonight. The Mavericks will take on the Heat in the early window on TNT, and the Warriors will look to win the second of a back-to-back when they take on the Bulls. The up-and-down Kings will face off against Victor Wembanyama and the lowly Spurs.

The Suns, who are currently in the idol 6th spot, will take on the Raptors. Phoenix is a heavy favorite at -10.5, but they could see themselves in the Play-In range should they suffer an upset.