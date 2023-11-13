The Texans had the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In front of them, the Panthers took QB Bryce Young out of Alabama. When that happened, Houston knew what pick they were going to make. With pick #2 in the 2o23 Draft, the Texans took C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State.

Through the first half of the season, Stroud has far and away been the better rookie QB in comparison to Young. Their numbers are nowhere close to similar and Stroud is the heavy favorite to win ROY. Additionally, the 22-year-old is leading the NFL in yards per game (291.8) this season. If he can keep up this pace, he could be the first rookie to lead the league in yards per game since 1939.

C.J. Stroud is taking the league by storm this season and is having an incredible start to his rookie year

The last time a rookie led the NFL in passing yards per game was 1939 — Davey O’Brien with 120.4.#Texans QB CJ Stroud, at 291.8 yards per game through nine games, is currently leading the league. Could make some history… (H/T: @NFLResearch) — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2023



In Week 10, the Texans were in a close game with the Bengals. C.J. Stroud threw an interception that could have potentially lost the game for Houston. However, Cincinnati was only able to cash that turnover into a field goal and the game was tied 27-27. Stroud had roughly over a minute and a half to put together a game-winning drive.

He did it with ease and set up kicker Matt Ammendola for a game-winning 38-yard field goal. It was also the second week in a row that Stroud has put together a game-winning drive for Houston. Additionally, it’s the second game in a row that he’s had 350+ passing yards. He joins Cam Newton as the only other rookie in league history to do that. Elite company for the 22-year-old.

The #Texans had 17 explosive plays against the #Bengals. That is the 4th most of any team in any game since the year 2000. #WeAreTexans We already knew CJ Stroud was HIM, and now that we have figured out how to the run the ball this offense is truly something special. #TFB pic.twitter.com/xUEPsAi7Jj — VT (@brownchubbybear) November 13, 2023



Against the Bengals in Week 10, Stroud finished the game 22-39 for 356 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud also added two rushes for eight yards and one touchdown. The rookie QB is second in the NFL this season with 2,626 total passing yards. He also has 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Houston found themselves a franchise player in C.J. Stroud.