This eight-time Pro Bowler could be asked to restructure his contract this offseason for the 49ers

Zach Wolpin
At 12-5, the 49ers finished as the best team in the NFC in 2023. After two tough playoff wins, San Francisco found themselves in a familiar spot. They returned to the Super Bowl, but Patrick Mahomes stood in their way again. The same scenario they had in 2019. San Francisco lost 25-22 to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last five years. 

The 49ers had gotten so close again, but could not get over the hump. Heading into 2024, the team has limited cap space to work with. San Francisco has $570,000 in salary cap space. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, FB Kyle Juszczyk could be on the hot seat this offseason. Graziano says the eight-time Pro Bowler could be cut this offseason. Even if he stays with the team, he’ll surely be asked to restructure his contract.

Would the 49ers ever cut FB Kyle Juszczyk to open up cap space?

True full-backs are hard to come by in the NFL nowadays. The league has become so pass-heavy that it doesn’t benefit to have a full-back most of the time. Only teams that are run-dominant like the 49ers will use a full-back more often than not. Kyle Juszczyk has been one of the best players in his position for five-plus years. This past season, Juszczyk was named a Pro Bowler for the eighth time and received first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

There is no denying that Juszcsyk is one of San Francisco’s most important players on the team. Even before they traded for Christian McCaffrey in 2022, the full-back was still a huge part of their offense. Now that McCaffrey is there, Juszczyk’s job has become even more important. In 2023, McCaffrey’s 1,459 rushing yards led the NFL. More often than not, he was running behind the lead block of Kyle Juszczyk.


Next season, the 32-year-old is set to make $6.25 million in salary and bonuses for the 49ers. He’ll make a similar number in 2025 as well. However, none of that money is guaranteed. Giving the Niners an easy way out to cut him this offseason. With the current roster they have, that doesn’t seem like a move that would help the team. If anything, San Francisco will ask him to restructure his contract this offseason. That’s a way of being a team player and making sure he stays with the Niners for at least 2024 and 2025. We’ll have to wait and see what the team ends up doing with the money they owe Juszcsyk over the next two seasons.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

