The Pittsburgh Steelers are a scrappy football team and they find ways to win. Through their first eight games, the Steelers are 28th out of 32 teams with (278.5) yards of offense per contest. Pittsburgh’s defense has lacked at times as well. Specifically, their secondary that is banged up.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Steelers are the 34th team in league history to be outscored by their opponent in each of their first eight games. However, they are the only team to have a winning record (5-3) when doing so. It’s not how they want to be winning games, but they’ll take whatever they can get.

Pittsburgh’s recipe for winning games is not sustainable, but it’s gotten them this far

Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are not an easy win for any team in the league. He’s a proven winner and knows how to get the best out of his players. To kick off Week 9, Tomlin and the Steelers had a tough matchup vs. the Titans at home. Pittsburgh had a clean sheet in Week 9 with zero turnovers. It was their defense that made the biggest play of the game.

After Kenny Pickett put together a touchdown drive, Pittsburgh was up 20-16. Tennessee needed a touchdown to win the game and the ball was in Will Levis’ hands. The Titans moved the ball down the field, but Pittsburgh’s defense would come up with an interception to win the game for the Steelers. Despite being outscored on offense, the Steelers are back on track after a loss in Week 8. They are now 5-3 on the season.



The way Pittsburgh has been winning is not sustainable for the rest of the season. There are going to be games down the line where their offensive deficiencies hurt them. For now, they are 5-3 and will take it one game at a time. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will play their next game in Week 10 vs. the Green Bay Packers.