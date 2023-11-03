NFL

The Steelers are the first team to have a winning record (5-3) after being outgained in each of their first eight games

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Diontae Johnson Steelers pic
Diontae Johnson Steelers pic

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a scrappy football team and they find ways to win. Through their first eight games, the Steelers are 28th out of 32 teams with (278.5) yards of offense per contest. Pittsburgh’s defense has lacked at times as well. Specifically, their secondary that is banged up. 

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Steelers are the 34th team in league history to be outscored by their opponent in each of their first eight games. However, they are the only team to have a winning record (5-3) when doing so. It’s not how they want to be winning games, but they’ll take whatever they can get.

Pittsburgh’s recipe for winning games is not sustainable, but it’s gotten them this far


Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are not an easy win for any team in the league. He’s a proven winner and knows how to get the best out of his players. To kick off Week 9, Tomlin and the Steelers had a tough matchup vs. the Titans at home. Pittsburgh had a clean sheet in Week 9 with zero turnovers. It was their defense that made the biggest play of the game.

After Kenny Pickett put together a touchdown drive, Pittsburgh was up 20-16. Tennessee needed a touchdown to win the game and the ball was in Will Levis’ hands. The Titans moved the ball down the field, but Pittsburgh’s defense would come up with an interception to win the game for the Steelers. Despite being outscored on offense, the Steelers are back on track after a loss in Week 8. They are now 5-3 on the season.


The way Pittsburgh has been winning is not sustainable for the rest of the season. There are going to be games down the line where their offensive deficiencies hurt them. For now, they are 5-3 and will take it one game at a time. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will play their next game in Week 10 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Diontae Johnson Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST The Steelers are the first team to have a winning record (5-3) after being outgained in each of their first eight games

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  42min
USATSI 21769247 168397130 lowres
NFL
New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h

The New England Patriots host the Washington Commanders in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash….

Randy Bullock Titans pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Kicker Graham Gano (knee) is heading to the IR, New York signed Randy Bullock in his place
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Injuries have plagued the New York Giants during the first eight games of the 2023 season. Specifically to their offense. New York hasn’t had their starting OL together since Week…

Panthers vs Colts Picks
NFL
Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Josh Jacobs
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Jordan Addison
NFL
Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Raheem Mostert
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 2 2023
Arrow to top