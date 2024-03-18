NFL

The Seattle Seahawks Currently Have The Most Expensive WR Room In The NFL

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Seattle Seahawks still have just shy of $20 million to spend this off-season, as they are in the middle of the pack in the NFL when it comes to available cap space. But if things remain steady on their payroll over the next few months, they’ll have the most expensive wide receiver room in the league for the 2024 season.

Seahawks Have Most Expensive WRs In The NFL

It may be their most talented unit, and DK Metcalf is of course the star. The 26-year-old has spent the first five seasons of his career in Seattle, and had been one of the most productive receivers in the league during that time. He has over 900 yards in each year of his career so far, including 1,300+ back in 2020. Metcalf was named a second-team All-Pro that year, and enjoyed his second Pro Bowl campaign during the most recent season.

Metcalf will be entering the second season of a three-year extension in 2024, and is set to have a cap hit of $24.5 million in 2024, the second-most expensive on the Seahawks’ roster behind Geno Smith. It is the 7th-highest cap hit of any wide receiver in the NFL.

Lockett And Metcalf Both In Top-20 Highest Paid WRs

His teammate isn’t far behind when it comes to money that will be made this coming season. The guy with the 14th highest cap hit of any wide receiver is Tyler Lockett, who will be entering his 10th year in the league, all coming with Seattle. He has been steadily productive throughout his career, with 2023 being the first time that he finished with fewer than 1,000 yards in a season since 2018. His yardage and touchdown numbers were second to only Metcalf on the team.

Lockett’s cap hit of $18.5 million will be the third-highest salary on the team, and helps give the Seahawks the most expensive wide receiver unit in the NFL at $51.6 million. There are 6 other wideouts on the current roster, with 5 of them making $1.5 million or less.

The San Francisco 49ers aren’t far behind, though. The Seahawks’ division rival is set to owe $50.8 million on their wide receivers in 2024, and another $15 million-plus on their tight ends. The Dallas Cowboys have the third most-expensive wide receiver unit in the NFL.

