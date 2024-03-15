In 2023, Geno Smith was the starting QB for the Seahawks. Seattle used Drew Lock as their backup. He was acquired from Dever when they traded away Russell Wilson. After one season in Seattle, Lock was a free agent this offseason. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

That left a vacancy at backup QB for the Seahawks. However, the team has made a trade with the Washington Commanders to acquire Sam Howell. He started all 17 games for Washington in 2023. Making him an experienced backup. The 23-year-old will get a chance to sit behind Geno Smith next season and potentially take over down the line.

If you do the math on this (depending on the chart a team uses), it comes out to a late third-round/early fourth-round pick going from the #Seahawks to the #Commanders. https://t.co/hrE9OfzRrA — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2024



To begin his NFL career, Sam Howell was a fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Howell was their third-string QB and got the chance to start their final game of the season. He beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 and showed some poise in his first game. It was enough for head coach Ron Rivera to give Howell the starting job for the 2023 season. Sadly, the young QB struggled in his first full year as a starter.

The Commanders finished 4-13 and have the second pick in the 2024 Draft. In his one season as a full-time starter, Howell led the league with 612 pass attempts and 21 thrown interceptions. Additionally, his 65 sacks taken were the most of any player in 2023. With a new head coach for the 2024 season, Washington has seen enough from Howell. They traded him to the Seahawks this offseason in exchange for some picks.

Another QB trade: Commanders are sending last year’s starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap, per sources. Trade:

🏈Seahawks receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), a sixth (No. 179). 🏈Commanders receive a third (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152). pic.twitter.com/jCEivnjg9D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024



After a rough season with the Commanders, Sam Howell gets a chance to start fresh with the Seahawks in 2024. He’ll likely get a chance to compete for the starting job. It would be hard to not see Seattle going with Geno Smith next season. Howell needs at least another year on the bench to learn the system and continue his development. There are two seasons left on Smith’s deal with the Seahawks. If he progresses nicely with Seattle, Howell could be the Seahawks’ starter somewhere down the line. For now, he’ll be the backup to Geno Smith.