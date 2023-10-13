Soccer

“The Right Thing” – Paul Scholes Gives Honest Verdict On Jude Bellingham’s Manchester United Snub

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jude Bellingham Snubbed Manchester United For Borussia Dortmund
Jude Bellingham Snubbed Manchester United For Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed United were close to signing Jude Bellingham before he decided to join Borussia Dortmund. Looking back, Scholes admitted it was the right move for the Englishman’s career.

Bellingham has become the talk of the town following a series of unforgettable performances for Real Madrid. Since joining the All Whites in the summer, the 20-year-old has scored 10 times and claimed three assists in 10 appearances in all competitions.

Scholes Claims Bellingham Was Right To Snub Manchester United

The England international started his journey to greatness in 2020 when he joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City. Before he switched to Germany, United tried to woo him, giving him a tour of the training facilities and arranging a meeting with club icon Sir Alex Ferguson.

Bellingham, however, still chose Dortmund, as the German outfit had promised him plenty of game time to aid development. Speaking on TNT Sports, Scholes lauded Bellingham for picking Dortmund, calling it the right move for his career. The 11-time Premier League winner said (via The Mirror):

I think Jude Bellingham for his age and what he’s accomplished so far in his short career, he’s better than anything we’ve seen. We [ Manchester United ] were very close to signing him, but he decided to go to Borussia Dortmund which looks the right thing from what’s happened over the past couple of years.

It was a really brave move for him but he looks such a driven lad, such a determined lad, such a professional player with so much talent. It’s incredible but he’s got the temperament to go with it. Nothing seems to faze him.

Dortmund Were Bellingham’s Preferred Destination

In an old interview, Bellingham revealed why he snubbed United for Dortmund. He said that the German club were always his preferred destination, which is why he never seriously considered joining the Old Trafford unit.

He told The Telegraph:

Well, you know, Man United have a great squad but my decision had nothing to do with Man United. I was so focused and so happy with the interest from Dortmund that this became my first choice. For me, it was Borussia Dortmund and that’s it. When you find somewhere that’s the best place to be, you kind of ignore everything else, you know what I mean?

Bellingham spent three great seasons at Dortmund, emerging as one of the best players in the league. The central midfielder played 132 games for Dortmund, scoring 24 times and providing 25 assists.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
