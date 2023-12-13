After making it through the first 12 weeks of the 2023 season as the top team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have fallen on some hard times lately. After emotional victories over the Chiefs and Bills in consecutive weeks, they have lost their last two games to drop their record to 10-3, and they are now in second place in their own division behind the Cowboys. But given the opponents that remain on the schedule for the Eagles, they still have a legit shot at taking the division crown and perhaps finishing on top in the NFC.

Eagles Have The Softest Remaining Schedule In NFL

The Eagles had the toughest schedule to date, but the easiest schedule going forward. For the Dolphins, it’s basically the other way around. pic.twitter.com/8Zi3GktPKf — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) December 12, 2023

Philly just completed what was one of the more difficult stretches that any team will endure this season. Their last 5 games were played against the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Cowboys twice, and they went 3-2 while playing in some of the more memorable contests of the year. Their reward for completing the gauntlet is the softest remaining schedule in the NFL for the final four weeks.

Now that the Seahawks have dropped under .500, all of Philadelphia’s remaining opponents have losing records, and Seattle is by far the best of the bunch. After the two teams meet this weekend, the Eagles will have two games against the Giants and one against the Cardinals still remaining on their regular season slate, giving them an excellent chance at a strong finish to the year heading into the postseason.

Philly Will Need 49ers Or Cowboys To Falter

Cowboys jump ahead of the Eagles after week 14. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JObvflGv5q — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 13, 2023

They’ll need the 49ers or Cowboys to falter down the stretch if they want to make any movement in the standings, though. And while San Francisco doesn’t have a wildly tough schedule, they are set for a date with the AFC-leading Ravens on Christmas Day that could give the Super Bowl favorites some trouble. The Cowboys still have tough games to play against the Bills and Dolphins, so they could be susceptible to taking a loss down the stretch.

The Eagles have failed to reach the 20-point mark in each of the last two games, and were held without an offensive touchdown in their most recent contest against the Cowboys. But Week 15 could be a chance for the Eagles to right the ship offensively, as the Seahawks give up the 5th-most yards of any team in the NFL.