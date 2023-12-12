NFL

WATCH: Crowd Brawl Erupts at Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Game

David Evans
Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t just a battle on the field. A crowd brawl was captured on video and shared on social media as a fight erupted in the concourse at Jerry World on Sunday evening.

Eagles and Cowboys Fan Fight at AT&T Stadium

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles engaged in a physical altercation during the game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday evening. This fracas, a stark contrast to the controlled aggression on the field, unfolded in the stadium’s concourse area.

Captured on camera, the melee showed two individuals, entrenched in a heated dispute, rapidly escalating to exchanging blows. The skirmish, seemingly fueled by the intense rivalry between the two teams, spiraled out of control, dangerously teetering close to a memorabilia stand filled with valuable items. This alarming scene mirrored the passion of the game but crossed the boundaries of acceptable fan behavior.

The fight’s intensity only increased as it continued, with the two fans entangled in a violent tussle that nearly resulted in significant damage to a charity memorabilia stand. Amidst the chaos, one of the fans, clad in a Cowboys jersey, managed to overpower his rival, pinning him down and delivering several forceful punches.

This display of aggression drew a large crowd, adding to the already charged atmosphere in the stadium. The brawl, an unsightly blot on the game’s spirit, was eventually diffused, but not before leaving a lasting impression on those who witnessed it.

Arlington Police Department say no arrests were made. A spokesperson for the APD said, “It does not appear either of the men involved or the vendor whose items were knocked over contacted us to file a report with us.”

Cowboys Win On The Field Too

Meanwhile, on the field, the Dallas Cowboys clinched a 33-13 victory. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, while Brandon Aubrey’s impressive field goals further solidified the Cowboys’ position.

The Cowboys’ victory was a significant step in their pursuit of the NFC’s number one seed.

David Evans

