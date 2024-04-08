NBA

The Orlando Magic Could Overtake The Milwaukee Bucks For The #2 Seed In The East

Anthony R. Cardenas
While the Boston Celtics have been easily the best team in the Eastern Conference throughout the season, it looked as though the rights to the #2 seed would come down to the Milwaukee Bucks or Cleveland Cavaliers. But both teams have faltered in recent weeks, and the Orlando Magic are now threatening to be the team to finish with the second-best record in the conference.

Orlando Magic Just 1 Game Back Of Milwaukee Bucks In The East

A month ago, Orlando was in 5th place. They had a record of 37-27, and were 4.5 games back of the Cavaliers, who were in the second spot after winning 17 of 18 games to begin the 2024 calendar year. But things changed for Cleveland after the All-Star break, as they are just 11-17 since being the hottest team in the NBA for a month. And due to their recent losses and the more consistent play from the Magic and Knicks, the Cavs have been bumped all the way down to 5th.

The past week has gone just about as poorly as possible for Milwaukee, who are now clinging to a razor-thin lead for the #2 spot. Losses to some of the worst teams in the NBA have come at one of the worst possible times, as the Bucks dropped games against the Wizards, Grizzlies, and Raptors over the last 7 days, compounded by a loss to New York on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are now just one game up on Orlando in the standings, and as luck would have it, the two sides will meet in two massively important games during the final week of the regular season.

Bucks Will Play Magic Twice Over Final 3 Games

The Magic could be in control by the time the first meeting takes place on Wednesday. Orlando is scheduled to play against the Rockets on Tuesday, who have cooled off considerably over the past week, and will almost certainly be listed as road favorites. Meanwhile, the Bucks will be looking to snap their losing streak by going up against the mighty Celtics, who are 8-2 in their last 10 despite clinching the conference long ago.

Should the Magic be victorious and the Bucks fall to the Celtics, Orlando would overtake second place in the East due to owning the tie-breaker. Then, the two sides would meet twice in the final three games of the season, which will likely determine the final seeding.

The Knicks, who currently have the same record as the Magic, will play against the Nets, Celtics, and Bulls twice to close out the regular season.

