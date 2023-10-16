NFL

The Miami Dolphins Offense Leads The NFL In Pretty Much Every Category

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
905185e1dc2f0d3251fdd826388834b3
905185e1dc2f0d3251fdd826388834b3

The Miami Dolphins improved their season record to 5-1 with their win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and they had yet another explosive offensive day behind Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. They have been putting up historic numbers week in and week out, and are now leading the league in essentially every important offensive statistic that exists.

Miami Dolphins #1 In Passing, #1 In Rushing

The Dolphins have the #1 rated passing offense in the league. It is led by Tagovailoa, who is tops in passing yards, passer rating, and tied for the lead in touchdowns. They have 1,901 air yards as a team, 319 more than the Kansas City Chiefs who have the second-most. Their 15 passing touchdowns is the most, and they’ve gotten 94 first downs on throwing plays.

The rushing attack is no less potent. The Dolphins are the first team to eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground thus far in 2023, and now have 1,091 compared to the second-place Eagles who have 900. The 49ers and Christian McCaffrey have been applauded for their dominance in the running game, but Miami has 15 touchdowns to their 12, and have 200 more rushing yards on 30 fewer attempts.

As a whole, the offense is averaging an incredible 8 yards per play, which is a full two yards higher than both the 49ers and Bills.

Who Gets The Credit For The Success?

There is plenty of credit to go around. Tagovailoa is currently the odds-on leader to win the MVP award this season, but Tyreek Hill undoubtedly makes his life easier, as the wide receiver is on pace to have the best season ever at the position. He has the fastest running backs in the league behind him in De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Waddle has been underused but is still one of the more dangerous wideouts in the NFL.

It is all constructed by head coach Mike McDaniel, who is the mastermind behind the revolutionary offense. He is influenced by the Shanahan coaching tree, and has been putting his own spin on the scheme that he brought over from working under Kyle in San Francisco.

The Dolphins will face one of their toughest tests of the season this weekend, as they will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a Sunday Night Football showdown. Miami is currently listed as a 2.5-point underdog.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
cab08c40 6b8e 11ee bf9b e6657a7c9bc3
NFL

LATEST 49ers Injury Report: How Much Would They Really Miss Deebo Samuel?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20min
rsz aaron rodgers 1 1040x572 1
NFL
Did Aaron Rodgers Have A Hand In Jets Upset Win Over Eagles On Sunday?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

Aaron Rodgers has been showing his face more and more around the New York Jets and their facility lately. He is roughly a month removed from surgically repairing his Achilles,…

rsz who is matt eberflus the man behind the hits principle scaled 1
NFL
Bears News: Will Justin Fields Injury Save His Head Coach’s Job For Another Week?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Chicago Bears could be without starting quarterback Justin Fields for their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is listed as doubtful early in the week after…

Thomas Brown Panthers pic
NFL
Panthers’ Frank Reich is handing the offensive play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown after an 0-6 start
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn1
NFL
49ers: Deebo Samuel Is Acting Like A Sore Loser…Again
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
rsz 107687184 original
NFL
Broncos Rumors: Could Rex Ryan Be The New Defensive Coordinator?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
Jared Goff Lions pic 1
NFL
Lions’ Jared Goff has been off to an incredible start for Detroit in 2023 at 5-1 through six games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Arrow to top