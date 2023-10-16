The Miami Dolphins Offense Leads The NFL In Pretty Much Every Category

The Miami Dolphins improved their season record to 5-1 with their win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and they had yet another explosive offensive day behind Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. They have been putting up historic numbers week in and week out, and are now leading the league in essentially every important offensive statistic that exists.

Miami Dolphins #1 In Passing, #1 In Rushing

Tua Tagovailoa ranks this season NFL Rank

Passer Rating 1st

Pass Yards 1st

Pass TD t-1st

TD/att 1st

Yards/att 1st

The Dolphins have the #1 rated passing offense in the league. It is led by Tagovailoa, who is tops in passing yards, passer rating, and tied for the lead in touchdowns. They have 1,901 air yards as a team, 319 more than the Kansas City Chiefs who have the second-most. Their 15 passing touchdowns is the most, and they’ve gotten 94 first downs on throwing plays.

The rushing attack is no less potent. The Dolphins are the first team to eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground thus far in 2023, and now have 1,091 compared to the second-place Eagles who have 900. The 49ers and Christian McCaffrey have been applauded for their dominance in the running game, but Miami has 15 touchdowns to their 12, and have 200 more rushing yards on 30 fewer attempts.

As a whole, the offense is averaging an incredible 8 yards per play, which is a full two yards higher than both the 49ers and Bills.

Who Gets The Credit For The Success?

The Miami Dolphins average 498.7 yards of offense per game. The next closest team, the Kansas City Chiefs, averages 116.4 yards per game less. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 15, 2023

There is plenty of credit to go around. Tagovailoa is currently the odds-on leader to win the MVP award this season, but Tyreek Hill undoubtedly makes his life easier, as the wide receiver is on pace to have the best season ever at the position. He has the fastest running backs in the league behind him in De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Waddle has been underused but is still one of the more dangerous wideouts in the NFL.

It is all constructed by head coach Mike McDaniel, who is the mastermind behind the revolutionary offense. He is influenced by the Shanahan coaching tree, and has been putting his own spin on the scheme that he brought over from working under Kyle in San Francisco.

The Dolphins will face one of their toughest tests of the season this weekend, as they will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a Sunday Night Football showdown. Miami is currently listed as a 2.5-point underdog.

