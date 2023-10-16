Betting

NFL MVP Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Takes Over Top Spot, Purdy And Allen Down

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Brock Purdy had a chance to solidify his MVP on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to BetOnline, the 49ers quarterback was the odds-on leader to win the prestigious award entering Week 6 after his team’s dominant start to the season. His team was breaking records and so was he, and was threatening the record for longest regular season win streak to start a career in NFL history.

NFL MVP Odds: Purdy Down After 49ers Loss

Then he saw the Browns defense. Purdy entered the game as the highest rated passer in the league, and had 9 touchdown passes and no interceptions in leading his team to a 5-0 start. But he was shaky for the entire contest against Cleveland, completing just 12 of his 27 passes and throwing his first interception of the season. The completion percentage of 44 was by far his lowest mark of the year, his first sub-65% showing. He was sacked three times.

The 49ers had a chance to squeeze out a victory at the end, and Purdy made some nice throws on a final drive to get San Francisco into field goal position. But the kick was missed, and the 49ers lost their bid at a perfect season.

Purdy also suffered a big drop down the NFL MVP odds board. BetOnline had his designation at +375 last week, but he has dropped all the way down to +900, sharing the 3rd-shortest odds with two other players.

Tua Tagovailoa Is Now The Outright Leader

The new top dog is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After the Dolphins’ hot 3-0 start, Tagovailoa was the favorite entering Week 4, but he and Miami’s offense were cooled off by the Buffalo Bills, and they suffered their first defeat of the season. Tua still had good enough numbers in the contest, and has five touchdown passes over the last two games against the Giants and Panthers.

Tagovailoa is now sitting at +300, though his immediate competition isn’t far behind. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is second on the board with a designation of +400.

For the current week, the rest of the field can be considered long shots. Purdy, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson are the three that are tied at +900, and Jalen Hurts is down to +1000 after his 3 interceptions against the Jets. Justin Herbert is sitting at +1600.

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

