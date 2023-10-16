Brock Purdy had a chance to solidify his MVP on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to BetOnline, the 49ers quarterback was the odds-on leader to win the prestigious award entering Week 6 after his team’s dominant start to the season. His team was breaking records and so was he, and was threatening the record for longest regular season win streak to start a career in NFL history.

NFL MVP Odds: Purdy Down After 49ers Loss

The 49ers suffered their first loss to P.J. Walker, Browns: “This is not about the Niners. This is about a historical defense. Brock Purdy engineered that final drive, the kicker just pushed it.” — @keyshawn pic.twitter.com/SUEJCYK96v — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 16, 2023

Then he saw the Browns defense. Purdy entered the game as the highest rated passer in the league, and had 9 touchdown passes and no interceptions in leading his team to a 5-0 start. But he was shaky for the entire contest against Cleveland, completing just 12 of his 27 passes and throwing his first interception of the season. The completion percentage of 44 was by far his lowest mark of the year, his first sub-65% showing. He was sacked three times.

The 49ers had a chance to squeeze out a victory at the end, and Purdy made some nice throws on a final drive to get San Francisco into field goal position. But the kick was missed, and the 49ers lost their bid at a perfect season.

Purdy also suffered a big drop down the NFL MVP odds board. BetOnline had his designation at +375 last week, but he has dropped all the way down to +900, sharing the 3rd-shortest odds with two other players.

Tua Tagovailoa Is Now The Outright Leader

Tua Tagovailoa ranks this season NFL Rank

Passer Rating 1st

Pass Yards 1st

Pass TD t-1st

TD/att 1st

Yards/att 1st

Yards/comp 1st MVP? pic.twitter.com/te5aWEVhWE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 15, 2023

The new top dog is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After the Dolphins’ hot 3-0 start, Tagovailoa was the favorite entering Week 4, but he and Miami’s offense were cooled off by the Buffalo Bills, and they suffered their first defeat of the season. Tua still had good enough numbers in the contest, and has five touchdown passes over the last two games against the Giants and Panthers.

Tagovailoa is now sitting at +300, though his immediate competition isn’t far behind. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is second on the board with a designation of +400.

For the current week, the rest of the field can be considered long shots. Purdy, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson are the three that are tied at +900, and Jalen Hurts is down to +1000 after his 3 interceptions against the Jets. Justin Herbert is sitting at +1600.

