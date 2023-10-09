The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL so far through five weeks of the 2023 season. They are sporting a 4-1 record, but more impressive is their historically great offensive output thus far. No team in the history of the league has put up more yards through the first five weeks than Mike McDaniel’s squad, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doing his part and reaping the benefits.

Dolphins Offense Back To Top Speed In Week 5

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is on pace to break NFL passing yards record of 5,477 yards. Tua currently has NFL-high 1,614 passing yards, which puts him on pace to throw for 5,488 in a full 17-game season. The previous record was set in a 16-game season in 2013.#Vikings QB… https://t.co/ANcewusVvw pic.twitter.com/mR9TQZwgSQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2023

Tagovailoa entered the year with questions surrounding his health, and rightfully so. After looking like an MVP candidate during the early part of the 2022 season, Miami’s QB suffered multiple concussions throughout the year which ultimately ended his season as the Dolphins were forced to play a playoff game without him. But he has added weight and done injury prevention training, which have apparently paid off so far this year.

After Sunday of Week 5, Tagovailoa is leading the league in yards by a considerable margin. His 71.7 completion percentage is good enough for third-best, and his quarterback rating comes in as the second-highest. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins had a tough go against the Bills in Week 4, but he is back at the top of the MVP board after the Miami’s dismantling of the Giants on Sunday.

He’ll break an all-time record if he remains on his current pace. Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,614 yards through five games, which puts him on pace to have 5,488 yards when all is said and done. That number would eclipse the previous high by 11 yards, which was set by Peyton Manning when he played for the Broncos in 2012.

Tagovailoa On Pace To Break Records

Tua Tagovailoa is currently on pace for 5,488 passing yards. That would break Peyton Manning’s 2013 passing yard record. This is exactly what happens when Tua is healthy. 🔥#FinsUp #NFL pic.twitter.com/fUmnnSKMQm — ItzLamarSZN (@ItzLamarSZN) October 9, 2023

For comparison’s sake, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has the second most passing yards so far this year, but is a full 116 behind Tagovailoa after 5 games.

The Dolphins aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. Their offense was back to top speed on Sunday after idling a bit during the game against the Bills. Miami will host the winless Carolina Panthers this coming week, which will give Tagovailoa a good chance to add to his league-leading and potential record-breaking numbers.

The Dolphins are currently listed as 14 point favorites for the game.

