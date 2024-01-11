NBA

The Heat remain interested in Donovan Mitchell despite Cleveland defiant to make a deal happen

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Last season, the Miami Heat went 44-38 in the regular season and snuck into the playoffs as the 8th seed. Unsurprisingly, the Heat played their best basketball in the postseason and made a run to the NBA Finals. Miami lost in five games to the Nuggets and they’re searching for another trip to the playoffs in 2023-24. Through 37 games this season, the Heat are 21-16. 

There are reports around the league that Miami is still interested in adding another piece before the trade deadline. Specifically Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Miami has shown interest in Mitchell, Cleveland has insisted that they are not going to trade the all-star SG. Reports say that the Heat could test the Cavs with a potential offer and see if they truly will not budge.

Do the Miami Heat have a realistic shot of trading for Donovan Mitchell this season?


The Miami Heat can be interested in Donovan Mitchell all they want. However, that doesn’t mean the Cavaliers are going to trade him. Mitchell is far and away the best player on Cleveland’s roster this season. He is averaging (27.2) points along with a career-high (5.3) rebounds, (5.7) assists, and (1.9) steals per game. Mitchell has played and started in 27 of Cleveland’s 36 games this season. They are currently 21-15, the sixth-best record in the East.

Erik Spoelstra and the Heat are 21-16 this season, the seventh-best record in the Eastern Conference. Miami already has several talented players on their roster who average 20+ points per game. Adding Mitchell to the team would make the Heat one of the top contenders in the East. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Heat want to add another superstar after losing out on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal this offseason. After making the Finals last season, Miami is serious about cashing in on the championship window they believe they have.


However, the Heat are not the only team who are reportedly interested in trading for Donovan Mitchell. Marc Stein also noted that the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets continue to be in the conversation for landing Mitchell. For now. Mitchell is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unless someone comes in with an over-the-top offer for the all-star, it’s hard to see Cleveland trading him. They need Mitchell if they want to remain a competitive team in the East.

