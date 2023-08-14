Ezekiel Elliot Signs With The New England Patriots

Free agent and former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Breaking: Ezekiel Elliott is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, he announced on social media. pic.twitter.com/yOSMOXNeQd — ESPN (@espn) August 14, 2023

His deal with the Pats is worth up to $6 million and will be a nice complementary back to starter Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots have been looking to add at the running back position or just to the offense in general before the season starts. They have had multiple visits with running backs available like Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, and presumably Kareem Hunt if Elliot had not signed. They did also have talks with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before he signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Compensation update: Zeke Elliott’s one-year deal with the Patriots includes a $3 million base salary, a $1 million signing bonus and can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Elliot is just the first of the free agent running back dominoes to fall. All the ones mentioned before still remained unsigned. Elliot brings something to the Patriots that Stevenson has yet to master and that is converted short yardage situations and around the goal line. Zeke is one of the best goal-line backs in the NFL. While he is not the runner he once was, Zeke is still an established veteran in the league and is well respected. He should be a good mentor to Rhamondre Stevenson.

The New England Patriots are +800 to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts sportsbooks.

The Patriots are arguably in the toughest division in the AFC. They are projected to be in last place of the AFC East. However, Stevenson will be the primary running back on passing downs, so the signing of Elliot will not cap Stevenson’s ability to produce at a high level. The workload split will be interesting to see play out when the season starts.