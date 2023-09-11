Betting

NFL MVP Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Jumps Up The Leader Board, Now Tied With Mahomes

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz skysports tua tagovailoa miami dolphins 6281154
rsz skysports tua tagovailoa miami dolphins 6281154

Patrick Mahomes entered the 2023 NFL season as the favorite to repeat as the league MVP, and he is still sitting atop the leader board after Week 1. But he isn’t alone, as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has vaulted up the boards after his impressive performance on Sunday.

NFL MVP Odds: Tua Now Tied With Mahomes On The Leaderboard

Tagovailoa entered the season with a +2200 designation to be the league’s most valuable player, something of a long shot due to the potential health issues that have followed him throughout his career. But there has been no denying his on-field performance over the past year, as he has been one of the top passers in the league when he has been in the lineup.

Bet on Tagvailoa To Win MVP (+700) at BetOnline

He continued to prove that on Sunday. In an important Week 1 matchup, the Dolphins traveled cross-country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who had their number last year in what was perhaps Tagovailoa’s worst game of the season. But he rectified those imperfections, throwing for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns in an early statement win for Miami.

It was the 3rd best opening week yardage total in NFL history (Super Bowl Era), and has him atop the leaderboards in quarterback statistics after the first slate of games.

Lines Could Shift With Monday’s Action

The oddsmakers have taken notice, and Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP numbers have been greatly affected.

As of Monday afternoon, Tagovailoa now has a +700 designation, which is exactly on par with Mahomes, making them the current co-favorites to take home the hardware.

The sample size is of course small, but the jump is impressive nonetheless. Tagovailoa was within the top-10 when it came to MVP odds entering the year, but he is now ahead of guys like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts. The lines are certainly subject to change after Monday Night’s action between the Bills and Jets, as Allen isn’t far behind, sitting at +850.

The Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday Night Football next week. Miami was 1-1 against them last season, but Tagovailoa remains undefeated against Bill Belichick in his career.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz fffff1
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Ryan Tannehill Favored To Be First QB Benched In 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
Betting
NFL Odds: Brandon Staley Is Now The Favorite To Be First Head Coach Fired
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

Over the course of the summer, Josh McDaniels and Ron Rivera shared the distinction of which NFL head coach would be fired first. Both were considered to be on the…

BQSP4NTJMZHNZIUNCADQD7NLTM
Betting
Bettor wins almost $4 million on Cowboys spread and Tony Pollard TD vs Giants
Author image Joe Lyons  •  11h

A bettor using the FanDuel sportsbook enjoyed a $3.8 million payout on Sunday Night Football’s clash between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The lucky punter placed the following…

rsz r1221535 1296x729 16 9
Betting
NFL Odds: Dan Campbell Is Currently Favored To Win Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 9 2023
rsz ffff
Betting
NFL Odds: Jalen Hurts Now The MVP Favorite After Mahomes, Chiefs Loss To Lions
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 9 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $500 In Free Bets For Adesanya vs Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top