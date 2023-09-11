Patrick Mahomes entered the 2023 NFL season as the favorite to repeat as the league MVP, and he is still sitting atop the leader board after Week 1. But he isn’t alone, as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has vaulted up the boards after his impressive performance on Sunday.

NFL MVP Odds: Tua Now Tied With Mahomes On The Leaderboard

Tua Tagovailoa is coming for everything he’s owed this year. Still thinking about this throw yesterday to lead 4th Q comeback over Chargers: pic.twitter.com/cZOnTEdaXC — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 11, 2023

Tagovailoa entered the season with a +2200 designation to be the league’s most valuable player, something of a long shot due to the potential health issues that have followed him throughout his career. But there has been no denying his on-field performance over the past year, as he has been one of the top passers in the league when he has been in the lineup.

He continued to prove that on Sunday. In an important Week 1 matchup, the Dolphins traveled cross-country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who had their number last year in what was perhaps Tagovailoa’s worst game of the season. But he rectified those imperfections, throwing for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns in an early statement win for Miami.

It was the 3rd best opening week yardage total in NFL history (Super Bowl Era), and has him atop the leaderboards in quarterback statistics after the first slate of games.

Lines Could Shift With Monday’s Action

Urgent #Dolphins Team Meeting. It couldn’t wait! 3 plays. These 3 plays is all it takes to prove that TUA TAGOVAILOA is HIM! Don’t even respond to haters, just show em this. #AchoAnswers #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/tUHxs29zkS — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 11, 2023

The oddsmakers have taken notice, and Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP numbers have been greatly affected.

As of Monday afternoon, Tagovailoa now has a +700 designation, which is exactly on par with Mahomes, making them the current co-favorites to take home the hardware.

The sample size is of course small, but the jump is impressive nonetheless. Tagovailoa was within the top-10 when it came to MVP odds entering the year, but he is now ahead of guys like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts. The lines are certainly subject to change after Monday Night’s action between the Bills and Jets, as Allen isn’t far behind, sitting at +850.

The Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday Night Football next week. Miami was 1-1 against them last season, but Tagovailoa remains undefeated against Bill Belichick in his career.

