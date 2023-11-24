The Dallas Cowboys Have Not Trailed At Home All Season Long

The Dallas Cowboys were heavily favored coming into their game against the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day, and they made good on the predictions by the sports books. Behind another excellent performance from quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys won in a rout by the score of 45-10. The victory improves their overall record to 8-3 on the season, and a perfect 5-0 at home. They have been so dominant inside AT&T Stadium, in fact, that they haven’t trailed for a single second on their home field all season long.

Cowboys Outscoring Opponents 205-60 At Home

Dallas has been DOMINANT at home this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/yBeCHt6Yfs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2023

No game as been remotely close. It started with a 30-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 2 and was followed by a 38-3 drubbing of the New England Patriots. They’ve won by massive margins in all of their home games since then as well, winning by 20 or more points in all five of the contests. In total, they have outscored their opponents 205-60, an average score of 41-12.

It is obvious that home field advantage will be important to the Cowboys come playoff time. But being in second place in their own division will hamper them from gaining any ground in that regard, unless the Philadelphia Eagles somehow falter down the stretch.

Troubles For Dallas Occur On The Road

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in his last six games: • 148/210 (70%)

• 1,874 yards

• 20 total TDs

• 2 INTs

• 5-1 record MVP conversation…? pic.twitter.com/gOzOidE2TP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2023

The problems that the Cowboys have had this year so far have come when they play on the road. They are an even 3-3 on the season away from Dallas, with their only road wins coming against the Giants, Chargers, and Panthers. Playing in Philadelphia or San Francisco in January is far different from playing in Los Angeles in October, and Prescott and company will need to learn how to win away from home if they hope to overcome their playoff shortcomings from seasons past.

As for the rest of the regular season, the Cowboys still have three games to play on their own field, including huge contests against the Eagles and Lions in December. Their road games will be tough, too, with trips to Buffalo and Miami scheduled during the month as well, giving Dallas one of the tougher schedules down the stretch of any team.