Dallas Cowboys Sign Running Back Ronald Jones

The Dallas Cowboys have made a significant addition to their roster with the signing of running back Ronald Jones.

Jones’ Career Path

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is expected to have a positive impact on the team’s running game in the upcoming season. Jones was a second-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL draft and has played a key role in their offense over the past three seasons. He has appeared in 55 games and rushed for 2,174 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He is also a capable receiver out of the backfield, with 76 receptions for 571 yards and one touchdown in his career.

Jones then spent a few games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and ultimately won a Super Bowl.

The signing of Jones is a major boost to the Cowboys’ running game. The team has been looking for a replacement since Ezekiel Elliott’s was released. Jones could be the answer. He has a similar skill set to Elliott, while also having the ability to run between the tackles and break off big plays.

The signing of Jones gives good depth to the Cowboys. The team is coming off a disappointing season in which they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round. They are looking to bounce back in 2023. The addition of Jones and Brandon Cooks should give the team a boost on offense. The Dallas Cowboys are most likely will be favorites in the NFC East according to Texas sportsbooks.

It remains to be seen if they add another running back in the draft. Texas running back Bijan Robinson could be a interesting addition to the Dallas backfield.

The signing of Jones does come with some risks, however. He has had some issues with fumbles in the past, and his pass-catching ability is not at the same level as some of the league’s top receiving backs.