The Cowboys allowed 41 points in weeks 1-4 but gave up 42 points to the 49ers in a Week 5 loss

Zach Wolpin
Heading into SNF in Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys were 3-1 and the San Francisco 49ers were 4-0. The Cowboys hadn’t faced a team like the 49ers through their first four games. It was set to be a true test to see if Dallas was ready for the talent that San Francisco has. 

That was not the case on Sunday night. The 49ers have 170 rushing yards and 253 passing yards against the Cowboys defense. To make matters worse, Dak Prescott and the offense struggled to move the ball nearly all game. Dallas finished the night with just 10 points. In weeks 1-4, they allowed just 41 total points. Against the Niners in Week 5, they let up 42 points.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense was stunned by the 49ers in Week 5


After their 42-10 win vs. the Cowboys, there’s no debate about who the best team in the NFC is through five weeks. The 49ers have dominated most of their opponents and are elite on both sides of the ball. Their defense only allowed 218 total yards of offense in Week 5. Dallas’ Dak Prescott was 14-24 for 153 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. The score was so lopsided that backup Cooper Rush came into the game for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys not being able to keep up on offense hurt their chance to win vs. the 49ers. San Francisco overpowered Dallas’ defense for 42 points. That was the most they’ve let up in any game so far this season. Brock Purdy has had his doubters since he became the 49ers’ starter. The 23-year-old has proved he’s more than capable of elevating the 49ers to be one of the top contenders in the NFC.


Purdy was an efficient 17-24 for 252 passing yards and four touchdowns vs. the Cowboys. In Week 5, he was sacked just once by Dallas’ defense. The 49ers had 170 rushing yards as a team in Week 5. Backup RB Jordan Mason led the team with 10 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Dallas stood no chance vs. the 49ers and they were simply outplayed. They’ll be on the road in Week 6 for a matchup on SNF vs. the LA Chargers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
