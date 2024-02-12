At 8-44, the Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA this season. It’s been a constant struggle for the team to win consistently in 2023-24. At the deadline, Detroit made some moves and traded away Alec Burks and Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Knicks. The Pistons also got rid of some players who just were having a rough season.

One of them is veteran sharpshooter Joe Harris. He signed a one-year, $19 million deal with Detroit but was waived last week. According to league sources, Harris might have a team with interest in adding him for the remainder of the season. Bulls insider K.C. Johnson reported that Chicago is monitoring Joe Harris. He could be a potential buyout candidate for the Bulls.

Will Joe Harris land with the Bulls for the rest of the 2023-24 season?

The Chicago Bulls may not have made a trade deadline move, but their eyes are on the buyout market. With options like Joe Harris, Evan Fournier, and Danilo Gallinari potentially in the mix, the Bulls aim to fill gaps in 3-point shooting and add depth for a playoff push. #NBA — Mr. G 🐘 (@DeanGajraj) February 11, 2024



If Joe Harris did sign with Chicago, he could be a massive addition to the team. The Bulls are 25-28 this season and are fighting to make the playoffs in 2023-24. This season, the Bulls have not been utilizing the three-ball as much as they likely should. While they are only three games under .500, they are still in the bottom half of the league for three-point percentage and attempts per game. Joe Harris could help space the floor for Chicago if they acquire the 32-year-old.

Before joining the Pistons this offseason, Harris had spent seven seasons with the Nets. In his time with Brooklyn, Harris was a marksman from range. His three-point percentage was (.440) in his career with the Nets. Harris joined the Pistons this offseason and was not an effective player. In just 16 games this season, Harris averaged (2.4) points and (.333) percent from beyond the arc. A change of scenery was best for the Pistons and Harris.

The #Bulls are targeting Joe Harris via the buyout market, per @KCJHoop. Joe Harris: – 32 Years old

– 6’6 SG/SF

– Career 44% 3pt Shooter (5th best in NBA history) pic.twitter.com/ippvVnYiul — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) February 9, 2024



Harris is much better than how he had been playing for the Pistons in 2023-24. As a newcomer to the team this season, it was hard for Harris to find a role with a team that was returning a majority of their players. It did not work out with Detroit and that’s why he was waived last week. Now, the Bulls have reported interest in adding Harris for his floor spacing and three-point shooting. Taking and making three-pointers has hurt Chicago all season long.