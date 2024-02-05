NBA

Will the Chicago Bulls trade Alex Caruso before the deadline on Thursday?

Through 50 games this season, the Bulls are 23-27. That is 9th in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have kept the team from being a real contender this season. All-star SG Zach LaVine has only played in 25 games this season. He needs to undergo season-ending foot surgery. LaVine was expected to be a trade piece for the Bulls at the deadline. 

That is not the case anymore and the Bulls might have to pivot in another direction. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that several playoff teams might have an interest in one of Chicago’s players. Golden State could potentially trade for Alex Caruso if the deal was right for both sides. He’s been with the Bulls for the last three seasons. However, the team might use him in a trade if they feel it can benefit their roster.

Alex Caruso has drawn interest from playoff teams around the league ahead of the trade deadline


The 29-year-old went undrafted out of Texas A&M and started his career with Los Angeles in 2017-18. Alex Caruso was a role player for Los Angeles but was effective in his time on the court. Eventually, his role grew over time and Caruso was part of their 2020 NBA Championship roster. Caruso then left for Chicago in 2021-22 and has been there the last three seasons. Last year, Caruso was an All-Defensive first-team selection.

Despite being limited on offense, Caruso is known for his effort and intensity on defense. That is why several teams have an interest in potentially making a trade. Adding Caruso’s defense prowess would be a massive boost to any roster. If a team trades for Caruso, they would not need him as a starter. He could be an extremely effective sixth or seventh man off the bench. We saw him have success in this type of role with the Lakers when they won the NBA Finals.


According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls want a certain type of return if they trade Caruso. He noted that the Bulls want an O.G. Anunuoby-type deal. The Knicks have up Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in exchange for Anunoby. What type of players are the Bulls looking to acquire in exchange for Caruso? They’d be giving up arguably their best pound-for-pound defender on the team if they traded Carsuo. The deadline is quickly approaching this Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

