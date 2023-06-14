College Basketball

The Cavinder Twins’ Stand Against ‘Hot Girl Problem in NCAA’ Article

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cavinder Twins
Cavinder Twins

In the bustling intersection of sports, media, and business, twin athletes Haley and Hanna Cavinder have voiced their discontent over an article they assert exploited their appearance rather than focusing on their skills and business ventures.

Cavinder Twins say The Free Press Obtained Interview Under False Pretenses

Haley and Hanna, former top earners under the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) guidelines in college basketball before turning their hand to WWE, recently clashed with Ethan Strauss of The Free Press. The twins rebuked Strauss for an article they claim was presented under misleading pretenses. The headline read, “The NCAA Has a ‘Hot Girl’ Problem,” which, according to the twins, reduced them to mere objects of physical attraction.

The twins took to Twitter, vehemently contesting the premise of the article. They stated, “The interview for this article was obtained by a false pretense… We were specifically told via the publication the context would be to ‘see the Cavinders as a very important story not only in the context of women’s college sports but new media culture and business.'”

The Cavinder sisters, who have skillfully navigated the recent changes in NIL rules to monetize their social media fame, feel the article not only undermined their business achievements but also propagated a demeaning narrative. In their statement, they remarked, “The subsequent article not only demeaned our athletic and business accomplishments, it furthered the narrative that hardworking, creative, and driven women can only do well if they are deemed attractive.”

“Disappointed and Disgusted”

The issue at hand, according to the Cavinder twins, goes beyond a single misdirected article. They claim it sets a dangerous precedent, hinting that women’s potential is reduced to their physical appearance. Their intention, they insist, is to “inspire young women to chase their dreams, work hard, dream big.”

Initially, the twins embraced the idea of supporting a female-led outlet. However, their experience left them feeling both “disappointed and disgusted.” The reporter and The Free Press have yet to respond to the allegations made by the Cavinder twins.

This incident involving the Cavinder twins has sparked a critical conversation about the portrayal of female athletes in the media. It emphasizes the need to ensure athletes are recognized for their talents, their business acumen, and their hard work, rather than just their looks.

Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
