Bronny James Will Play In His First College Game On Sunday

Anthony R. Cardenas
Bronny James will be one of the most popular collegiate players during the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season, but he has yet to see the court at any point during USC’s first eight games. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest back in July, and wasn’t medically cleared to play until the final day of November.

Bronny James Will Make His Debut On Sunday

But on Sunday, December 10th, he will finally make his debut. The Trojans are scheduled to take on Long Beach State on Sunday afternoon in a game that will take place at home inside the Galen Center. It is unclear what kind of role Bronny will be playing for USC in the game, but it is very likely that he will come off of the bench and be on a minutes restriction.

Bronny’s presence will certainly help, depth wise. Two of the Trojans’ top three scorers are dealing with injuries, as Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson have a questionable status for Sunday’s game. Isaiah Collier, who is projected to be a top-3 pick in next year’s NBA Draft, is healthy.

USC has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, already suffering upset losses to UC Irvine and Oklahoma, and then coming up short against Gonzaga in Las Vegas a week ago. They are sitting at 5-3 and in 10th place in the Pac-12, with Arizona being the top team in both the conference and in the nation.

LeBron Will Very Likely Be In Attendance

Will LeBron James be in attendance? It is very likely. When Bronny was first cleared to play, LeBron said that he would be willing to miss a Lakers game in order to attend his son’s first college basketball game. Luckily for the family, there are no NBA games on the schedule on Sunday, and the team is nearby.

On Saturday night, the Lakers were the winners of the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas, and they likely spent the night in Sin City celebrating. But Los Angeles is a short drive (and even shorter private flight) from Vegas, and it stands to reason that LeBron made his way back home on Sunday in time to see Bronny play.

USC is listed as a 10.5 point favorite for the contest.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
