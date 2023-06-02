In a major recruitment coup for the Wisconsin Badgers, four-star point guard Daniel Freitag has pledged his commitment to the team. Bursting out of Bloomington, Minnesota, Freitag is known for his athletic prowess not just on the basketball court but also on the football field.

Daniel Freitag- A Dual-Sport Superstar in the Making?

Choosing the Wisconsin Badgers over notable programs including Notre Dame, Minnesota, and Baylor, the 6’3″ prodigy has singled out Wisconsin as the beacon of his promising college basketball career. Freitag is drawn to the Badgers due to their keen interest in him, stating Wisconsin was the first to offer him a scholarship. The gesture signaled their trust in him and painted a future where he’d lead the charge.

Freitag, an asset with dual-sport ability, is recognized not only as a top-tier basketball recruit but also as a formidable football athlete. Despite football scholarships from the likes of Notre Dame and Kansas State, Freitag has decided to hone his focus solely on basketball at the University of Wisconsin, showing his commitment and passion for the sport.

What Scouts are Saying About Daniel Freitag

A key highlight of Freitag’s career has been his tenure at Bloomington Jefferson, where his performance surpassed that of former NBA player Cole Aldrich, setting him up as the school’s all-time leading scorer. His outstanding average of 28.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game during his junior season drew attention from all corners.

Scouts have been raving about Daniel Freitag, particularly highlighting his standout career at Bloomington Jefferson.

Freitag’s impressive stats, including his average of 28.8 points per game, have been a focal point in scouts’ analysis. These numbers not only represent his scoring prowess but also demonstrate his versatility and consistency. Scouts are frequently impressed by his stamina and relentless work ethic.

Furthermore, scouts emphasize that his game goes beyond just scoring. He averaged 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during his junior season, showing his all-around game. His rebounding statistics portray him as an aggressive defender with good size for a guard, while his aptitude for teamwork and creating scoring opportunities for his teammates is there in abundance.

Gets to the Line, Knocks Them Down

One facet of his game that stands out is his ability to draw fouls. Scouts note that he made over 82% of his free throws last season, which is a critical factor in late-game situations and a skill highly prized at the college and professional levels. This knack for getting to the line and converting is seen as a powerful weapon in his arsenal, adding an extra layer to his offensive game.

Scouts think Freitag has a high basketball IQ. They admire his ability to read the game, make smart decisions, and set up his teammates for scoring opportunities. These traits position him as an instinctual player who could be a true floor general for the Badgers.

Shifting his senior season to Southern California Academy, a school without a football program, Freitag intends to focus entirely on honing his basketball skills. He’s also expressed excitement about his commitment and looks forward to showcasing his abilities to the Badger fans.

