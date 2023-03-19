Arkansas Razorbacks’ coach Eric Musselman is no stranger to stealing the spotlight. Known for his infectious energy and passion, Musselman has cultivated a reputation for high-octane, emotional celebrations. And with March Madness being the prime stage for thrilling upsets, it was only a matter of time before Musselman’s fervor made headlines once more. This time, Musselman has gone viral after he ripped off his shirt to celebrate his Razorbacks’ win over the one-seed Kansas Jayhawks in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

The annual NCAA tournament is legendary for its stunning upsets, and this year’s March Madness has been no exception. Enter Eric Musselman, who has a history of exhilarating celebrations. Back in 2018, while at Nevada, he famously took off his shirt after his team’s improbable victory over Cincinnati in the NCAA tournament.

Fast-forward to Saturday, when the Arkansas Razorbacks, seeded eighth, pulled off a jaw-dropping upset against the number-one seed Kansas Jayhawks. The Razorbacks were +165 on the moneyline to win at top US sportsbooks, which translates to roughly a 37.7% probability of victory. Despite the odds, the Razorbacks emerged triumphant, thanks to the efforts of Davonte Davis and Ricky Council.

As the final buzzer sounded, Coach Musselman could hardly contain his excitement. Leaping onto a table to face the adoring crowd, he ripped off his shirt with gusto. With the garment held high, he waved it triumphantly in the air, inciting a raucous response from fans.

Annnnnnnnd Arkansas coach Eric Musselman just took his shirt off pic.twitter.com/Wkdwu5hWwc — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 18, 2023

In a display of solidarity and shared exhilaration, one fan in the crowd mirrored Musselman’s celebration, removing his own shirt and waving it above his head. This jubilant moment showcased the intense emotion and connection that March Madness fosters between fans, players, and coaches alike.

This @RazorbackMBB fan took his shirt off with coach Eric Musselman 💀 pic.twitter.com/bAg4QA5Mh1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2023

It is these spontaneous, heartfelt celebrations that make March Madness an unparalleled experience. As Coach Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue their Cinderella story, the nation watches with bated breath, eager to see what other magical moments lie in store.

As the tournament marches on, the magic of Musselman and the spirit of March Madness continue to captivate audiences. With each game, the unbridled passion of players and coaches alike reminds us why we love this time of year. Whether it’s a coach’s shirt-waving exuberance or a fan’s unyielding support, March Madness is about so much more than basketball – it’s about the indomitable spirit of competition and the electrifying energy that unites us all.

