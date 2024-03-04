NBA

The Boston Celtics Are The First Team In NBA History To Accomplish This Impressive Feat

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz dimsapnews
rsz dimsapnews

The Boston Celtics have spent the entirety of the 2023-24 NBA season as the top team in the league, and have built what is likely an insurmountable lead in the Eastern Conference as we enter the final two dozen games. They faced a tough test against a surging Golden State Warriors team on Sunday, but their dominance was on full display as they laid a 52-point beat down on Stephen Curry and company.

Celtics Are First NBA Team To Have Three 50+ Point Wins

And in doing so, the Celtics set a league record that shows just how dominant they’ve been this year. Until Sunday, there was no team in NBA history that had ever defeated three opponents by 50 points or more in a single season.

The Celtics were on the verge, though. In the fourth game of the season, they defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 155-104, showing early on that they would be the team to beat. Then, on February 14th, they gave the Brooklyn Nets a Valentine’s Day gift of a 50-burger, the 6th win of their current 11-game streak.

By way of beating the Warriors, Boston has become the first team in NBA history to win 3 games by 50+ points in a single year.

Aside from momentum and optimism, the results don’t affect the Celtics much. Their big lead in the East only grew larger, as they are now 8.5 games up on the second-place Milwaukee Bucks, who haven’t made up any ground despite winning five games in a row.

Warriors Miss Chance To Improve In The Standings

It is a tough loss for the Warriors, though. Not only was it a big defeat against one of the few formidable opponents that they’ve faced during their hot streak, but they missed out on a chance to gain ground on the 8th place Dallas Mavericks, who suffered their own defeat earlier in the day. Golden State will finish the weekend just percentage points ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers in the standings, both 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings, who are in the 7th spot.

The Celtics will face a tough stretch coming up as far as travel is concerned, as their next 5 games will be played on the road. But they now have the easiest remaining schedule of any team in the NBA for the final few weeks of the regular season, with an opponent’s combined winning percentage of .442.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz dimsapnews
NBA

LATEST The Boston Celtics Are The First Team In NBA History To Accomplish This Impressive Feat

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz 20566464210
NBA
Was Recent Hot Streak For The Golden State Warriors Full Of False Hope?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA for the last month. After dipping four games under .500 on February 3rd, they went on…

rsz i
NBA
Celtics Have Won 10 In A Row, Will Play 12 Of Next 15 On The Road
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 02 2024

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA essentially all season long, and they’ve distanced themselves even further from the pack over the last couple of weeks….

rsz malik monk 1 2083532 1709353059809
NBA
Malik Monk Scores 39 Points In Kings Win Over #1 Seeded Timberwolves
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 02 2024
rsz piu46i7uynov7bxxzxtt5vmlda
NBA
The New York Knicks Are Just 12-23 Against Teams Over .500 This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024
rsz usatsi 22375570 scaled 1
NBA
Airplane Issues Could Affect Warriors Chances Against Raptors Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024
Mike Muscala Thunder pic
NBA
Veteran big man Mike Muscala is signing with the Thunder for the rest of the 2023-23 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 01 2024
Arrow to top