The Boston Celtics have spent the entirety of the 2023-24 NBA season as the top team in the league, and have built what is likely an insurmountable lead in the Eastern Conference as we enter the final two dozen games. They faced a tough test against a surging Golden State Warriors team on Sunday, but their dominance was on full display as they laid a 52-point beat down on Stephen Curry and company.

Celtics Are First NBA Team To Have Three 50+ Point Wins

The Celtics have won 3 GAMES by 50+ points this season 😲 – Beat Warriors by 52 points

– Beat Pacers by 51 points

– Beat Nets by 50 points Boston is the first team in NBA history to win 3 games by 50+ points in a single season. pic.twitter.com/Lz9MOjK5Mm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024

And in doing so, the Celtics set a league record that shows just how dominant they’ve been this year. Until Sunday, there was no team in NBA history that had ever defeated three opponents by 50 points or more in a single season.

The Celtics were on the verge, though. In the fourth game of the season, they defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 155-104, showing early on that they would be the team to beat. Then, on February 14th, they gave the Brooklyn Nets a Valentine’s Day gift of a 50-burger, the 6th win of their current 11-game streak.

By way of beating the Warriors, Boston has become the first team in NBA history to win 3 games by 50+ points in a single year.

Aside from momentum and optimism, the results don’t affect the Celtics much. Their big lead in the East only grew larger, as they are now 8.5 games up on the second-place Milwaukee Bucks, who haven’t made up any ground despite winning five games in a row.

Warriors Miss Chance To Improve In The Standings

Final score: 140 — Celtics

88 — Warriors pic.twitter.com/Ip0RvgWUxP — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 3, 2024

It is a tough loss for the Warriors, though. Not only was it a big defeat against one of the few formidable opponents that they’ve faced during their hot streak, but they missed out on a chance to gain ground on the 8th place Dallas Mavericks, who suffered their own defeat earlier in the day. Golden State will finish the weekend just percentage points ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers in the standings, both 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings, who are in the 7th spot.

The Celtics will face a tough stretch coming up as far as travel is concerned, as their next 5 games will be played on the road. But they now have the easiest remaining schedule of any team in the NBA for the final few weeks of the regular season, with an opponent’s combined winning percentage of .442.