NBA

Celtics Have Won 10 In A Row, Will Play 12 Of Next 15 On The Road

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz i
rsz i

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA essentially all season long, and they’ve distanced themselves even further from the pack over the last couple of weeks. They were riding a 9 game winning streak heading into Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, and were a full 8 games up on the #2 team in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics Face Tough Schedule During Month Of March

But their schedule isn’t going to do them any favors during the month of March.

The Celtics will play the first two games of the month at home. They have a record of 27-3 inside TD Garden, the best home mark of any team in the league, and will take on some recently-surging Western Conference opponents in the Mavericks and Warriors.

But after that, Joe Mazzulla’s team will leave their friendly confines, and will play 12 of their following 15 games on the road. In fact, the Celtics have just 9 home games remaining on their regular season schedule.

They’ve been excellent away from home as well, as they have the best road record in the NBA at 19-9. The level of their opponents throughout the stretch will vary, as they’ll play tough teams like the Cavaliers, Nuggets, and Suns (all in succession), but will also take on the likes of the Trail Blazers, Pistons and Wizards.

Based on opponent’s winning percentage alone, the Celtics have the 3rd easiest remaining schedule in the NBA.

Win Over Dallas Gives Boston 10 Straight Victories

They will enter the road trip on a high note. The visiting Dallas Mavericks had been red-hot until losing two of their last three, and Boston handed them another defeat on Friday night. Three Celtics starters scored 24+ points in the game, led by Jayson Tatum’s 32, and Boston won handily by a score of 138-110.

The win gives Bostons their 10th in a row, which is their longest winning streak of the season. They’ll play a big game against Stephen Curry and the surging Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz malik monk 1 2083532 1709353059809
NBA

LATEST Malik Monk Scores 39 Points In Kings Win Over #1 Seeded Timberwolves

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 02 2024
rsz piu46i7uynov7bxxzxtt5vmlda
NBA
The New York Knicks Are Just 12-23 Against Teams Over .500 This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024

Are the New York Knicks for real? After seeing their record drop to 17-15 to close out the 2023 calendar year, they caught fire in January, going 14-2 in the…

rsz usatsi 22375570 scaled 1
NBA
Airplane Issues Could Affect Warriors Chances Against Raptors Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024

The Golden State Warriors have been on quite a run lately. After dropping to four games under the .500 mark on February 3rd, Stephen Curry and company have won ten…

Mike Muscala Thunder pic
NBA
Veteran big man Mike Muscala is signing with the Thunder for the rest of the 2023-23 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 01 2024
Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a ‘serious’ family matter and is out indefinitely
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 01 2024
P.J. Washington Mavs pic
NBA
The Mavericks want P.J. Washington to become the team’s third scoring option
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 01 2024
rsz 20414558540
NBA
The Washington Wizards Didn’t Win A Single Game In The Month Of February
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024
Arrow to top