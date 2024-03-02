The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA essentially all season long, and they’ve distanced themselves even further from the pack over the last couple of weeks. They were riding a 9 game winning streak heading into Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, and were a full 8 games up on the #2 team in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics Face Tough Schedule During Month Of March

The Celtics are 15-2 over their last 17 games. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zlW98ZLmhZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 2, 2024

But their schedule isn’t going to do them any favors during the month of March.

The Celtics will play the first two games of the month at home. They have a record of 27-3 inside TD Garden, the best home mark of any team in the league, and will take on some recently-surging Western Conference opponents in the Mavericks and Warriors.

But after that, Joe Mazzulla’s team will leave their friendly confines, and will play 12 of their following 15 games on the road. In fact, the Celtics have just 9 home games remaining on their regular season schedule.

They’ve been excellent away from home as well, as they have the best road record in the NBA at 19-9. The level of their opponents throughout the stretch will vary, as they’ll play tough teams like the Cavaliers, Nuggets, and Suns (all in succession), but will also take on the likes of the Trail Blazers, Pistons and Wizards.

Based on opponent’s winning percentage alone, the Celtics have the 3rd easiest remaining schedule in the NBA.

Win Over Dallas Gives Boston 10 Straight Victories

THE CELTICS HAVE WON 10 STRAIGHT GAMES. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vFQWPEcj9E — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2024

They will enter the road trip on a high note. The visiting Dallas Mavericks had been red-hot until losing two of their last three, and Boston handed them another defeat on Friday night. Three Celtics starters scored 24+ points in the game, led by Jayson Tatum’s 32, and Boston won handily by a score of 138-110.

The win gives Bostons their 10th in a row, which is their longest winning streak of the season. They’ll play a big game against Stephen Curry and the surging Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon.