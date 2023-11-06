NFL

The Atlanta Falcons Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Atlanta Falcons have lost five of their last seven games after starting the 2023 NFL season with a 2-0 record, and are currently on the outside of the NFC playoff picture looking in. But they play in what is arguably the weakest division in football this year, and they are currently just a game back of the New Orleans Saints for first place in the NFC South.

Falcons Have Games Against Bears, Cardinals, and Panthers

Does Arthur Smith’s squad have what it takes to compete for the division and lock themselves into a playoff spot? While the projections give them a 32% chance of qualifying for the postseason, it is hard to ignore how soft the schedule is for the Falcons during the back half of the season.

At the conclusion of Week 9, there are only 2 teams with winning records remaining on the schedule for Atlanta, and those are the Jets (4-3) and division rival Saints (5-4). They have games against the lowly Cardinals, Panthers, and Bears coming up, all of whom are prime candidates to finish in the bottom-5 in the league. Their game this weekend against the Cardinals is one that will require a cross-country trip, but it is followed by a bye week. After that, the farthest that the Falcons will travel for a game is New York City.

Atlanta Will Be Battling New Orleans For Playoff Spot

Their two games against the Saints are going to be massive in deciding the fate of both teams. While it is easy to get excited and be optimistic about Atlanta’s chances, New Orleans will play against similarly soft opponents. The Saints have the 3rd easiest remaining schedule, with their toughest remaining games coming against the Vikings and Lions.

While the Falcons have hope of scratching out a playoff berth, they still have some issues to figure out on their roster. Desmond Ridder had kept his job as the starting quarterback through the first eight games of the season, but was replaced by Taylor Heinicke in the second half of the game against the Titans. Heinicke started the following game against the Vikings, and Ridder’s future as the starter is in serious question.

Atlanta is currently listed as a 1.5 point favorites over the Cardinals for next weekend.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
