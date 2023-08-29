We have reached the conclusion of the preseason, and teams around the NFL have named their starting quarterbacks ahead of the season opener in a week and a half. There are some notable stories, including three top-5 draft picks all getting the start for their teams during Week 1 of their rookie seasons.

NFL Odds: Mayfield, Howell Are Favorites To Be Benched First

There are a handful of players that are on the positional hot seat, too. Which ones are a few bad games, or even a few bad interceptions, away from being replaced by their backup?

Here are the 5 QBs most likely to be benched first, according to BetOnline.ag.

Baker Mayfield – Buccaneers (+200)

One of the more evenly matched QB battles took place in Tampa Bay, and Baker Mayfield was the one who won the job over Kyle Trask. But the leash won’t be long, and the oddsmakers believe that we’ll see Trask before we see any other backup in the league. There won’t be many expectations for the Bucs in 2023, and they should have their eye on one of the top draft prospects for 2024.

Sam Howell – Commanders (+400)

There have been good reviews regarding Howell coming out of Commanders camp, some of which came directly from his head coach. But his job is by no means safe. He has just one game of NFL experience, one in which he completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. His backup is Jacoby Brissett, who has far more experience, but may not be much of an upgrade as far as skill is concerned.

Ryan Tannehill – Titans (+600)

Tannehill’s days in Tennessee are coming to an end, and they perhaps should have gotten there sooner. There are two young quarterbacks that are waiting in the wings to take his job, and it may not be long before we see one of Malik Willis or Will Levis.

Official word that CJ Stroud is Houston’s QB1: pic.twitter.com/sMNdQy5wyJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

CJ Stroud – Texans (+700)

The Texans don’t have much to play for with a rookie head coach, so having Stroud get experience through both wins and losses will be beneficial. +700 doesn’t seem like great value for a team that could let Stroud weather his own storms in 2023.

Mac Jones – Patriots (+900)

He was already benched once last year, and it stands reason that Mac Jones won’t make it all the way through 2023. Bailey Zappe showed signs of promise in his limited opportunities, and we could see Bill Belichick turn to him sooner rather than later.

