NFL

Tennessee has hired Dennard Wilson from the Ravens to be their next defensive coordinator

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dennard Wilson pic
Dennard Wilson pic

After a 6-11 record in 2023, the Titans decided to move on from head coach Mike Vrabel. He was with Tennesee for six seasons and took them to the postseason three times. The Titans had several interviews around the league for their next head coach. In the end, they went with former Bengals OC Brian Callahan to be the head coach in 2024 and beyond. 

Mike Vrabel called the defensive plays for Tennesee in his tenure with the team. Callahan needed to address that vacancy in his coaching staff as soon as he could. Bleacher Reports Jordan Schultz was the first to have the news about Dennard Wilson leaving the Ravens to be Tennesee’s new DC. He was passed over last offseason by the Eagles to be their DC and is now getting a chance with the Titans. A huge promotion for Wilson in his coaching career.

Dennard Wilson will be the next defensive coordinator for the Tennesee Titans


The 41-year-old played one professional season in the NFL and has been a coach since 2012. He started with the St. Loius Rams in 2012 and followed the team when they left for Los Angeles. Wilson then found himself with the Jets and the Eagles after that. Last offseason, Wilson was passed up by Philly to be their new DC after Jonathan Gannon left for Arizona. When that happened, Wilson decided to move on to a new team and signed with the Ravens.

Wilson was hired as their DBs coach and he did an excellent job developing some of Baltimore’s younger players. He helped develop players like Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone. In 2023, Stone had a career-high (7) interceptions. In one season with the Ravens, Baltimore led the NFL with (18) interceptions and only allowed 18 passing touchdowns all season. Their defense was the first in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed, sacks, and takeaways in the same year.


In his one season with the Ravens, he worked under DC Mike Macdonald. He was recently hired by the Seattle Seahawks to be their next head coach. Several vacancies have opened up in Baltimore after their loss in the AFC Championship. It’s a recurring cycle in the NFL. The best teams end up losing their top coaches to better jobs. That’s happened to the Ravens this offseason. They’ve lost Mike Macdonald, Dennard Wilson, and a key front office member, Joe Horitz. Wilson took the promotion from Tennesee and will get the first chance in his 12-year coaching career to be a DC.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
91620 christian mccaffrey olivia culpo
NFL

LATEST Christian McCaffrey’s mom Lisa reveals the family couldn’t afford a Super Bowl suite

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 01 2024
Dennard Wilson pic
NFL
Tennessee has hired Dennard Wilson from the Ravens to be their next defensive coordinator
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 01 2024

After a 6-11 record in 2023, the Titans decided to move on from head coach Mike Vrabel. He was with Tennesee for six seasons and took them to the postseason…

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce: Why Does The Number 13 Connect Them To Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 01 2024

Taylor Swift fans from across the world will be more than aware that 13 is her lucky number. Swifties have been very quick to notice that the number ties in…

mahomes kelce
NFL
The Moon Could Be Key To Another Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring In Las Vegas
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 01 2024
Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show 1
NFL
Super Bowl LVIII: How Much Will Usher Earn From Super Bowl Half-Time Show?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 01 2024
taylor swift chiefs box
NFL
What Is The Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 01 2024
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thanks Popstar Girlfriend Taylor Swift For ‘Joining The Team’ Ahead Of Super Bowl
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 01 2024
Arrow to top