After a 6-11 record in 2023, the Titans decided to move on from head coach Mike Vrabel. He was with Tennesee for six seasons and took them to the postseason three times. The Titans had several interviews around the league for their next head coach. In the end, they went with former Bengals OC Brian Callahan to be the head coach in 2024 and beyond.

Mike Vrabel called the defensive plays for Tennesee in his tenure with the team. Callahan needed to address that vacancy in his coaching staff as soon as he could. Bleacher Reports Jordan Schultz was the first to have the news about Dennard Wilson leaving the Ravens to be Tennesee’s new DC. He was passed over last offseason by the Eagles to be their DC and is now getting a chance with the Titans. A huge promotion for Wilson in his coaching career.

Dennard Wilson will be the next defensive coordinator for the Tennesee Titans

BREAKING: The #Titans are closing in on a deal to hire #Ravens DBs coach Dennard Wilson as their new DC, sources tell @BleacherReport. Wilson has quickly risen up the coaching ladder after helping mold Baltimore’s secondary into one of the best units in football. pic.twitter.com/rAaP3sYjzP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 1, 2024



The 41-year-old played one professional season in the NFL and has been a coach since 2012. He started with the St. Loius Rams in 2012 and followed the team when they left for Los Angeles. Wilson then found himself with the Jets and the Eagles after that. Last offseason, Wilson was passed up by Philly to be their new DC after Jonathan Gannon left for Arizona. When that happened, Wilson decided to move on to a new team and signed with the Ravens.

Wilson was hired as their DBs coach and he did an excellent job developing some of Baltimore’s younger players. He helped develop players like Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone. In 2023, Stone had a career-high (7) interceptions. In one season with the Ravens, Baltimore led the NFL with (18) interceptions and only allowed 18 passing touchdowns all season. Their defense was the first in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed, sacks, and takeaways in the same year.

Baltimore’s secondary coach Dennard Wilson is expected to take the defensive coordinator position for the Titans, per sources. GM Ran Carthon and Wilson worked together with the Rams. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 1, 2024



In his one season with the Ravens, he worked under DC Mike Macdonald. He was recently hired by the Seattle Seahawks to be their next head coach. Several vacancies have opened up in Baltimore after their loss in the AFC Championship. It’s a recurring cycle in the NFL. The best teams end up losing their top coaches to better jobs. That’s happened to the Ravens this offseason. They’ve lost Mike Macdonald, Dennard Wilson, and a key front office member, Joe Horitz. Wilson took the promotion from Tennesee and will get the first chance in his 12-year coaching career to be a DC.