Taylor Heinicke Will Start For The Atlanta Falcons In Week 16

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts putting Desmond Ridder back on the bench for the second time.

This comes after an embarrassing loss to the 2-12 Panthers as they beat the Falcons 9-7 on a game winning field goal. The field conditions were not ideal as it pretty much rained the entire game making it diffucult for either offense to move the ball. however, costly turnovers and inept coaching is were the turning points in this game. The last two possessions of the game for the Falcons ended in turnovers. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson fumbled which led to a Panthers field goal, then Ridder threw a very bad interception in the red zone which led to the Panthers driving down the field and eventually hit the game winning field goal.

The Atlanta Falcons are +550 to make the playoffs according to NFL sportsbooks.

This was the final straw in Ridder becoming the quarterback of the future for the Atlanta Falcons. Some fans hoped for him to take that next step, but that seems to be the end of the road for Ridder as the starter. Now esteemed veteran Taylor Heinicke will seemingly start the rest of the season as there is little hope that the Falcons can make the playoffs.

In his two starts this season, Heinicke is 0-2 with three touchdowns and one interception. He only completed 55% of his passes. Heinicke does give the Falcons the best chance to win, however, given his experience being a starting quarterback. He also appeared and started in a playoff game for the Washington Commanders a few seasons ago.

Hopefully the coaching days of Arthur Smith are numbered and the Falcons draft a quarterback in this stacked quarterback class. Either way, it will be Tayor Heincke at quarterback for the time being.