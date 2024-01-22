The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up quite a fight against the Detroit Lions in the meeting between the two teams in the NFL Divisional Round. Baker Mayfield and company were 6.5-point underdogs entering the day, but had the score tied at the end of the third quarter and the sellout crowd at Ford Field on edge entering the final frame.

NFL: Buccaneers Come Up Short Against Lions On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from the playoffs pic.twitter.com/ArBuPtFlgb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 21, 2024

The Lions took a two-touchdown lead that the Buccaneers attempted to mount a comeback from, but Tampa wound up coming up short. The loss ends their season, one that showed some serious promise at the end thanks to a solid defense and unexpected play from their quarterback.

But many pieces of that defense and that quarterback are set to be NFL free agents this off-season, and the Buccaneers will have some work to do if they want to bring many of their veterans back.

Here are three key players from the Buccaneers’ 2023 roster that are set to hit the open market:

3 Key Players That Will Be Free Agents In 2024

Mike Evans – WR

Evans will be one of the biggest names on the list of NFL free agents for 2024, regardless of team. He has spent the entirety of his ten year career with the Bucs, and has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the game during that time. He is the first player to ever start a career with 10 straight 1,000+ yard seasons, with Randy Moss having the second-highest total with 6.

Despite having so many years of service under his belt, Evans will be just 31 years old at the start of next season, and has plenty in the tank to warrant some serious consideration from teams around the league. There are few premium wide receivers to choose from this year, which will boost Evans’ stock even further.

Buccaneers key free agents this off-season: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield, Jr., LB Lavonte David, LB Devin White, DT Greg Gaines, S Ryan Neal, G Aaron Stinnie, G Matt Feiler, DL William Gholston, K Chase McLaughlin, WR David Moore, RB Chase Edmonds, LB Cam… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2024

Lavonte David – LB

His days as an All-Pro are well behind him, but David continues to be highly productive into the latter years of his career. His 134 tackles in 2023 were his most since 2015, and his 4.5 sacks was the third-highest total of his career.

David had an expiring contract last season as well, but returned to Tampa Bay on a one-year, incentive-laden deal for his 12th season with the team. We could see him do the same for 2024, or the 33-year-old could find a new team to finish off his days with.

Antoine Winfield Jr. – S

Winfield Jr. had been a solid and improving player during his first three seasons in the league, but he truly broke out in 2023. He led the league with 6 forced fumbles and had 122 tackles, which were enough for him to be named a First Team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Should the Bucs let him hit the open market, Winfield Jr. will be one of the most sought-after free agents in the NFL this year. Expect him to set the market for the rest of the free agent safeties this year, and perhaps even become one of the richest ever.