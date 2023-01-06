Site News

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum says signature Jordan shoes to release ‘in a month’

Joe Lyons
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum says his signature shoe with Jordan Brand will release in ‘a month or a month and a half’ following Thursday’s victory in Dallas.

Tatum, 24, agreed to a multi-year shoe contract in 2019 with Michael Jordan’s ‘Jordan Brand,’ leaving the parent Nike company to team up with the likes of Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony at Jordan.

Jordan Brand has since added young stars Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic who have both released their own signature editions and the St Louis-born phenomenon is next up.

The forward has been releasing player edition pairs for almost three years, picking up traction in the XXXIV silhouette alongside Kelsey Amy, a senior designer at Jordan Brand and Nike.

Since then, Tatum has featured as the main face of the Jordan 35, 36 and 37s but will now don his own pair of ‘Tatum 1s’ which are set to release in February or March.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger earlier this season, Tatum said the shoes are expected to roll out in March – however his recent quote suggests that date may be slightly closer.

“It’s coming out in March. This summer I got to go to Portland where the Nike headquarters is at and I got to put them on for the first time. That was one of the coolest parts of the summer, putting on my own signature shoe. That was a dream come true.”

We can expect the three-time All-Star to debut the new kicks on the court slightly before its official release, in similar fashion to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and his upcoming Nike release.

The Tatum 1s will reportedly launch in three different colorways; Zoo, St. Louis and Pink Lemonade at a rumoured retail price of $120.

The Celtics are favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2023 and win an 18th NBA championship according to the latest NBA betting odds, sitting at a price of +375 with BetOnline.

Tatum is also a frontrunner to win the MVP award at +400 and fits the mould for the award – the best player on the best team, despite his odds trailing Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Arrow to top