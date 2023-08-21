Steph Curry Says That He Is The Best Point Guard Of All-Time

The debate about whether Steph Curry is the best point guard ever has been a relevant conversation over the last few years. As the Warriors star continues to build his Hall of Fame resume, he has built is case against Magic Johnson and others to be considered the greatest ever.

Steph Curry Says That He Is The Best PG Of All-Time

Steph Curry agrees that he’s the greatest point guard ever “Yes, it’s me and Magic, that’s the conversation.” (Via @GilsArenaShow ) pic.twitter.com/1WXmsRqYJS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 21, 2023

He apparently thinks so too. Curry made a recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, covering a handful of different topics. But the viral moment came when Arenas flatly asked Curry if he thought he was the best point guard ever:

“Yes. I have…yes. It’s me and Magic? That’s the conversation?…Obviously I have to answer that way…Magic’s resume is ridiculous. So the fact that we’re even having the conversation, that’s a place I never thought we’d be in.”

Arenas goes on to talk about how comparing resumes is one thing, but how he can see the influence that Curry has on the game. He touches on the AAU angle, saying that he sees kids playing basketball trying to be like Steph Curry, not Magic Johnson.

The two have equally impressive statistical outputs for their careers. Magic was of course more of a passer, and his assist numbers stand out to go along with his 20+ point scoring averages. But he and Curry are different types of point guards, and Steph’s numbers are more impressive in the shooting and scoring columns.

Curry Can Still Add To His Resume

Gilbert Arenas: “Are you the best point guard ever?” Steph Curry: “Yes. It’s me and Magic [Johnson] is that the conversation? … Obviously, I have to answer that way.” Steph speaking facts? 🗣 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/lvY7c2ijh2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

The debate will forever rage on, but Curry still has a chance to add to his case. The Warriors are still considered one of the stronger teams in the Western Conference, though their days of domination may be behind them. They made a move this summer that signifies their win-now aspirations, choosing to trade away youngster Jordan Poole in order to bring back the aging Draymond Green.

Golden State will be one of the more interesting teams to keep an eye on this coming season. They’ve added long-time enemy Chris Paul to the mix, giving them one of the best starting lineups in the entire NBA. But are they deep enough? And do they have enough tread left on the tires for one or two more championship runs like they are hoping for? The Warriors are currently listed at +1100 to win the Finals, the 7th shortest odds of any team.

