NBA

Jordan Poole Will Visit Draymond And The Warriors 3 Days Before Christmas

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 1200x0 2
rsz 1200x0 2

The NBA schedule won’t be officially released until Thursday afternoon, but there have been both announcements and leaks that have come out already. One of the leaks has to do with Jordan Poole and when he will be playing in the Chase Center for the first time as an opposing player.

Jordan Poole Will Return To Golden State On December 22nd

Poole was supposed to be the future for the Golden State Warriors. After an impressive first three seasons in the league, the team rewarded him with a long-term contract extension worth north of $120 million. But trouble sprang up not long after he inked the deal. The now infamous punch thrown by Draymond Green that connected with Poole’s jaw was one of the reasons why the team fell short of their goal of repeating as champions.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted as much, saying that the incident caused a divide between the young players on the team and the veterans. With Green being a free agent, the team had a decision to make, and decided to roll with the proven veteran for one or two last shots at a title.

For Jordan Poole, it means a fresh start and a new team that will be forking over big money for his services. The Wizards acquired the young guard in exchange for Chris Paul, and he instantly becomes the first scoring option on the team. Kyle Kuzma is the only player that Washington will be returning that averaged 20+ points per game last year, with Corey Kispert being next in line at 11 points.

Poole Could Be A Top Scorer In The League In 2023-24

Poole figures to be a huge part of the offense, and could be one of the league’s top scorers if he is able to regain the form that he seemingly lost during the 2023 Playoffs.

As for playing against his former team, he’ll only get the chance to do so twice (unless they somehow meet in the In-Season Tournament, or the Wizards pull off the impossible and appear in the Finals). We’re not sure of the full schedule for either team, but it has been reported that the Warriors will play host to Jordan Poole and company just a few days before Christmas, on December 22nd.

The Wizards don’t figure to have many nationally televised games this coming season, but their date in Golden State could be one of the few.

The remainder of the 2023-24 NBA schedule will be released on Thursday.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz jamesharden
NBA

LATEST James Harden Could Be Out Of The NBA Soon, Says Kendrick Perkins

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn
NBA
Lonzo Ball Might Never Play Again Thanks To His Signature Shoe
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 13 2023

Lonzo Ball had a rapid rise to fame in 2017, and the signature shoes under the “Big Baller Brand” umbrella were thrown together as quickly as his star rose. But…

rsz 19125551 788x444 1
NBA
Nikola Jokic Is Top Rated Player In NBA 2K24, Wembanyama Gets 84 Rating
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 10 2023

It may feel like the 2022 NBA season just wrapped up a few weeks ago, but we are already starting to look ahead to next season. One of the things…

rsz amare stoudemire shawn marion suns ring of honor e1691615939665
NBA
Phoenix Suns To Retire Jersey Numbers Of Amar’e Stoudemire And Shawn Marion
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 10 2023
rsz 271157
NBA
Lakers Will Build A Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Of Their Arena
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 9 2023
siakam
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Are The ” Strongest Suitor” For Pascal Siakam
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 8 2023
rsz https bluemanhoopcom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1395453302
NBA
Klay Thompson Says He Was Hurt When Jordan Poole Was Traded
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 7 2023
Arrow to top