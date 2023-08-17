The NBA schedule won’t be officially released until Thursday afternoon, but there have been both announcements and leaks that have come out already. One of the leaks has to do with Jordan Poole and when he will be playing in the Chase Center for the first time as an opposing player.

Jordan Poole Will Return To Golden State On December 22nd

Jordan Poole will make his return to San Francisco on December 22nd as the Warriors will host the Wizards at Chase Center, per @anthonyVslater 👀 pic.twitter.com/LGnP0HXVna — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2023

Poole was supposed to be the future for the Golden State Warriors. After an impressive first three seasons in the league, the team rewarded him with a long-term contract extension worth north of $120 million. But trouble sprang up not long after he inked the deal. The now infamous punch thrown by Draymond Green that connected with Poole’s jaw was one of the reasons why the team fell short of their goal of repeating as champions.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted as much, saying that the incident caused a divide between the young players on the team and the veterans. With Green being a free agent, the team had a decision to make, and decided to roll with the proven veteran for one or two last shots at a title.

For Jordan Poole, it means a fresh start and a new team that will be forking over big money for his services. The Wizards acquired the young guard in exchange for Chris Paul, and he instantly becomes the first scoring option on the team. Kyle Kuzma is the only player that Washington will be returning that averaged 20+ points per game last year, with Corey Kispert being next in line at 11 points.

Poole Could Be A Top Scorer In The League In 2023-24

2K24 has Jordan Poole calling for an iso on Draymond Green in their trailer 😅 pic.twitter.com/NmdnQDkZSU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 15, 2023

Poole figures to be a huge part of the offense, and could be one of the league’s top scorers if he is able to regain the form that he seemingly lost during the 2023 Playoffs.

As for playing against his former team, he’ll only get the chance to do so twice (unless they somehow meet in the In-Season Tournament, or the Wizards pull off the impossible and appear in the Finals). We’re not sure of the full schedule for either team, but it has been reported that the Warriors will play host to Jordan Poole and company just a few days before Christmas, on December 22nd.

The Wizards don’t figure to have many nationally televised games this coming season, but their date in Golden State could be one of the few.

The remainder of the 2023-24 NBA schedule will be released on Thursday.

