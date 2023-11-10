NFL

Stefon Diggs Added To Bills Injury Report With Back Issue

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
bb2e1775252f0a9dca1df4475b3abd6f
bb2e1775252f0a9dca1df4475b3abd6f

The Buffalo Bills are coming off of a tough loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, a result that pushed the once-Super Bowl hopeful’s record down to 5-4. It is a far cry from where the team expected to be at this point in the season, having lost three out of their last five, with the two victories being secured on last-second defensive efforts. They could use a big win this coming Monday night against the Broncos, where they will be heavy favorites. But is Stefon Diggs a sure-fire thing to be able to play in the game?

Stefon Diggs Added To Injury Report For Bills

It came as a late-week surprise, but Diggs, the Bills leading receiver, was added to the injury report on Friday with what the team is calling a back issue. He was limited at practice during the day, and his status is currently unknown. Given that the team won’t play until Monday, there won’t be an official designation until Saturday.

It is unclear exactly how Diggs suffered the injury, but it is likely that it was something that may have happened in practice. There was no sign of an issue during the game against the Bengals, as he finished with 6 catches, 86 yards, and a touchdown, including all 8 points for the team in the 4th quarter.

If Diggs Is Out, Shakir And Harty Would Need To Step Up

It would be yet another injury blow to a team that has suffered plenty of them already. There are key pieces that are missing on the defensive side and won’t return this season, something that may be contributing to the team’s recent woes.

Diggs is far and away their leading and most important receiver, as he currently has nearly 400 more yards (834) than the next highest total on the team (Gabriel Davis’ 434 yards). It would likely mean an increase in targets for guys like Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty, who currently have a combined 31 catches on the season (Diggs has 70).

The Bills will be the home team for the prime time game against the Broncos, and are currently listed as 7-point favorites.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
bb2e1775252f0a9dca1df4475b3abd6f
NFL

LATEST Stefon Diggs Added To Bills Injury Report With Back Issue

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12s
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Could Play As Early As This Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17min

The Minnesota Vikings have won four games in a row to salvage their season and are currently sitting in position to be a playoff team in the NFC. They’ve done…

1776667978.0
NFL
Texans Injury News: Collins, Pierce Not Expected To Play In Week 10
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The Houston Texans enjoyed an impressive win last Sunday, a game that saw their quarterback throw for 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and the most yards that a rookie has ever…

Dawand Jones Browns pic
NFL
Browns Injury Report: Cleveland will be without their top three offensive tackles in Week 10 vs. Baltimore
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Davante Adams 3
NFL
Raiders: Davante Adams Could Move Up All-Time TD List This Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz dobbs
NFL
Cardinals Coach To Josh Dobbs: “You’re Not Getting Traded”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
rsz 17509827460
NFL
Chargers Playoff Odds Will Drop To 14% If They Lose In Week 10
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
Arrow to top