Stefon Diggs Added To Bills Injury Report With Back Issue

The Buffalo Bills are coming off of a tough loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, a result that pushed the once-Super Bowl hopeful’s record down to 5-4. It is a far cry from where the team expected to be at this point in the season, having lost three out of their last five, with the two victories being secured on last-second defensive efforts. They could use a big win this coming Monday night against the Broncos, where they will be heavy favorites. But is Stefon Diggs a sure-fire thing to be able to play in the game?

Stefon Diggs Added To Injury Report For Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs popped up on the injury report today and was limited due to a back injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 10, 2023

It came as a late-week surprise, but Diggs, the Bills leading receiver, was added to the injury report on Friday with what the team is calling a back issue. He was limited at practice during the day, and his status is currently unknown. Given that the team won’t play until Monday, there won’t be an official designation until Saturday.

It is unclear exactly how Diggs suffered the injury, but it is likely that it was something that may have happened in practice. There was no sign of an issue during the game against the Bengals, as he finished with 6 catches, 86 yards, and a touchdown, including all 8 points for the team in the 4th quarter.

If Diggs Is Out, Shakir And Harty Would Need To Step Up

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Bills star WR Stefon Diggs was added to the injury report with a back injury. Something to watch. He was limited in practice. pic.twitter.com/2bntek95sr — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 10, 2023

It would be yet another injury blow to a team that has suffered plenty of them already. There are key pieces that are missing on the defensive side and won’t return this season, something that may be contributing to the team’s recent woes.

Diggs is far and away their leading and most important receiver, as he currently has nearly 400 more yards (834) than the next highest total on the team (Gabriel Davis’ 434 yards). It would likely mean an increase in targets for guys like Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty, who currently have a combined 31 catches on the season (Diggs has 70).

The Bills will be the home team for the prime time game against the Broncos, and are currently listed as 7-point favorites.