Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett Should Be Ready To Play By Sunday

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of a tough defeat suffered on Sunday afternoon. They entered the game against the Houston Texans as 3-point road favorites, and were looking to capitalize on a rookie quarterback making just his 4th NFL start. But CJ Stroud continued his hot start for Houston, and Pittsburgh’s offense was unable to find the end zone throughout the day, leading to a 30-6 loss for the visiting team.

Steelers Hoping Pickett Is Ready By Sunday

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that there would be changes made going forward. Just what those changes would be was unclear, but there was plenty of speculation about it. The offensive play calling has been in question, and there are fans that are calling for coordinator Matt Canada’s job. There is also an issue at quarterback, as Kenny Pickett hasn’t exactly been stellar.

Against the Texans, Pickett had just 114 yards passing on 23 attempts, threw an interception, and got sacked three times. He left the game with a knee injury and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky, who didn’t have much more success upon entering the game.

With Pickett’s knee banged up and the coach insinuating that changes needed to be made, it would stand to reason that Trubisky would get the nob for this Sunday’s game against the Ravens. But based on the developments we saw at Steelers practice on Wednesday, the team is hoping that Pickett will be available to be the starter.

No Changes Made To The Coaching Staff This Week

While wearing a knee brace, Pickett answered a handful of questions from the media about his potential availability.

“Good, good. Will be ready to go by Sunday”

When asked directly if the changes that are coming would be coming to the offensive coaching staff, Tomlin said “not at this time”, keeping Canada’s job safe for at least the near future.

The Ravens represent a tough divisional matchup for the Steelers in Week 5. Baltimore is 3-1 with their lone loss coming in overtime in a week where their roster was depleted due to injuries, and could actually be one of the top teams in the league at the moment. The Ravens are currently listed as 4 point favorites.

