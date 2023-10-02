Heading into Week 4, the Steelers were 2-1 and had a road game vs. the Texans. Pittsburgh’s defense has been the backbone of their team in the first few weeks. Their offense has left much to be desired and scored just six points vs. Houston. All six of those points were off two Chris Boswell field goals.

To make matters worse, Kenny Pickett left the game in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury. He did not return and the extent of his damage is unknown. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Pickett could be dealing with an MCL or meniscus injury in his knee. Their only positive takeaway is that he’s believed to escaped a season-ending injury, but will miss some time.

A knee injury could cause Kenny Pickett to miss a few games for the Steelers

From @GMFB: #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett will miss some time, but his knee injury is not believed to be season-ending; #Bengals TE Tee Higgins has a rib fracture; #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is doubtful for tonight. pic.twitter.com/HOGnQqFYoZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

The 25-year-old QB will need to have an MRI done today to determine how much time he will miss. Over the next three games, Pittsburgh will play at home vs. Baltimore, on the road vs. the Rams, and then back at home to face the Jaguars. In between their game vs. Baltimore and LA, the Steelers have their bye week. Reports from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said that Mike Tomlin will have an update on Wednesday regarding Pickett.

In the time he did play vs. the Texans, Pickett was 15-23 for 114 yards and one interception. As a whole, the Steelers’ offense struggled all game long vs. Houston. When Pickett left late in the third, backup QB Mitch Trubisky entered the game. The 29-year-old started five games for Pittsburgh last season.

Kenny Pickett with left knee injury. Will not return. Isolated MCL vs ACL/MCL. If MCL alone will likely miss four weeks. pic.twitter.com/fjHvu8Y187 — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) October 1, 2023



Trubisky is in his 7th NFL season and his second with Pittsburgh. He was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft by the Bears. In his five games started for the Steelers last season, Trubisky went 2-3. The veteran QB completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. While Pickett misses some time, Mitch Trubisky will start at QB for the Steelers. They are currently second in the AFC North at 2-2.