NFL

Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett is expected to miss some time after suffering a knee injury in Week 4 vs. Houston

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kenny Pickett Steelers pic
Kenny Pickett Steelers pic

Heading into Week 4, the Steelers were 2-1 and had a road game vs. the Texans. Pittsburgh’s defense has been the backbone of their team in the first few weeks. Their offense has left much to be desired and scored just six points vs. Houston. All six of those points were off two Chris Boswell field goals.

To make matters worse, Kenny Pickett left the game in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury. He did not return and the extent of his damage is unknown. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Pickett could be dealing with an MCL or meniscus injury in his knee. Their only positive takeaway is that he’s believed to escaped a season-ending injury, but will miss some time.

A knee injury could cause Kenny Pickett to miss a few games for the Steelers

The 25-year-old QB will need to have an MRI done today to determine how much time he will miss. Over the next three games, Pittsburgh will play at home vs. Baltimore, on the road vs. the Rams, and then back at home to face the Jaguars. In between their game vs. Baltimore and LA, the Steelers have their bye week. Reports from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said that Mike Tomlin will have an update on Wednesday regarding Pickett.

In the time he did play vs. the Texans, Pickett was 15-23 for 114 yards and one interception. As a whole, the Steelers’ offense struggled all game long vs. Houston. When Pickett left late in the third, backup QB Mitch Trubisky entered the game. The 29-year-old started five games for Pittsburgh last season.


Trubisky is in his 7th NFL season and his second with Pittsburgh. He was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft by the Bears. In his five games started for the Steelers last season, Trubisky went 2-3. The veteran QB completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. While Pickett misses some time, Mitch Trubisky will start at QB for the Steelers. They are currently second in the AFC North at 2-2.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21495715 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2min
Kenny Pickett Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett is expected to miss some time after suffering a knee injury in Week 4 vs. Houston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  15min

Heading into Week 4, the Steelers were 2-1 and had a road game vs. the Texans. Pittsburgh’s defense has been the backbone of their team in the first few weeks….

USATSI 21546636 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games
Author image Joe Lyons  •  42min

The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 4 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 5 fixtures on the calendar. NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under…

USATSI 21550441 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 5 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Joe Lyons  •  41min
jalin Hyatt Giants pic 1
NFL
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting: Seahawks vs Giants Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
rsz new york jets quarterback aaron rodgers 8 looks on from the sidelines 1040x572 1
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Wants To Return. Which Games Could He Play In 2023?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
rsz 16812347400
NFL
Chicago Bears Currently Hold Top 2 Picks In 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
Arrow to top