NBA

Spurs, Wembanyama Slowly Climbing Out Of The NBA Basement

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 22316337
rsz usatsi 22316337

Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the phenom hype so far this season. There have of course been some tough games and rookie moments throughout the first half of his first season in the league, but he is averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, and has a massive impact on the defensive end by leading the NBA in blocks per game and adding a steal per as well.

NBA: Can The Spurs Climb Out Of Their Hole?

But as a team, things haven’t been pretty for the San Antonio Spurs so far this year.

After opening the season with a 3-2 record, the Spurs promptly lost 18 games in a row. They snapped the streak with their record at 4-25, but won just 2 of their next 12 games to keep themselves in the NBA basement, next to teams like the Pistons, Wizards, and Hornets. Wembanyama was still putting up numbers, but the team wasn’t getting any notches in the win column.

Things still aren’t great for the team, but things have made a slight, positive turn in the past couple of weeks. Perhaps miraculously, San Antonio won two straight games last week, one of which saw Wembanyama notch his first career triple double. They promptly lost four in a row following the victories, but were then able to notch another win this past Saturday night to give them 3 in their last 7.

3 Wins Lately, But Against Some Of The League’s Worst

The level of their opponents hasn’t exactly been the most elite. The back-to-back wins came against the Pistons and Hornets, and the most recent victory was over the Wizards. Those are quite literally the three worst teams in the NBA, who have a current combined record of 20-104.

But for a team that has suffered through some seriously tough skids this season, stringing together wins of any type can held turn things around. This is especially true for a young rookie like Wembanyama, as making losing a regular habit can be detrimental to one’s development.

The youngster has been a big reason for any recent success, though. Not only did he pick up the triple double, but he has been putting up All-Star-like numbers for the better part of three weeks.

Since January 4th, Wembanyama is averaging 23.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per contest while logging just 24.5 minutes. OKC’s Chet Holmgren is currently the leader on the odds board to win Rookie of the Year at -180, but Wembanyama isn’t far behind at +110.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 22316337
NBA

LATEST Spurs, Wembanyama Slowly Climbing Out Of The NBA Basement

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz timberwolves thunder basketball
NBA
NBA: Can OKC Gain Ground On Minnesota In The West Standings Tonight?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024

Earlier in the week, we had the two top teams in the Eastern Conference do battle, and saw the Bucks dominate the Celtics to shorten the gap between the two…

rsz gettyimages 1946335867 e1705720662602
NBA
NBA: 50-Piece From Devin Booker Helps Suns Win 4th Game In A Row
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024

While they haven’t been bad by any means, the Phoenix Suns have not exactly lives up to expectations so far during the 2023-24 NBA season. They formed the league’s newest…

rsz ezgif 4 03b066bf16
NBA
NBA: Nuggets Down Celtics, Handing Boston First Home Loss In Last 27 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024
Pascal Siakam 011624
NBA
NBA: Pascal Siakam Should Make His Debut For The Pacers Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz charles barkley getty 021522 ftr
NBA
Charles Barkley: What Is The Former NBA Star’s Net Worth?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn16
NBA
NBA: Sacramento Kings Lose Again, Extending Brutal Losing Streak
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
Arrow to top