Months before the 2023 NBA Draft took place, Victor Wembanyama knew he was going to be the first pick. It was simply a matter of which team would win the draft lottery. San Antonio was lucky enough to draft Wembanyama and he’s been an elite player for their team in 2023-24.

Despite the team being dead last in the West, the 2023 first-overall pick has had an incredible season individually. Wembanyama’s (3.5) blocks are the most per game of any player in 2023-24. Additionally, his 235 career blocks are more than 86.6 % of all players in NBA history. Victor Wembanyama continues to dominate and is the runaway favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Victor Wembanyama has the chance to go down as one of, if not the greatest defensive player in NBA history

Wemby already has more blocks as a rookie (235) than most NBA players EVER



In 67 games for the Spurs in 2023-24, Victor Wembanyama is dominating. The rookie is easily the best defensive player in the league. Twenty-year-old Wembanyama can erase anyone’s shot and is an elite rim protector. He’s averaging (21.2) points, (10.5) rebounds, (3.7) assists, (1.3) steals, and (3.5) blocks per game. Wembanyama does that all in (29.3) minutes per game. Earlier in the season, he was on a minutes restriction as the team wanted to monitor him.

They loosened his minutes restriction at the end of January and Wembanayama has been thriving. With six games left this season, Victor Wembanyama has 235 blocks. That is the most by any player in the NBA this season. His 235 career blocks as a rookie are more than 86.6 % of all players in league history. The skies are the limit for the 20-year-old superstar who’s been the talk of the NBA all season.

Victor Wembanyama’s averages in his last 20 games: 23.4 points

11.9 rebounds

5.1 assists

4.6 blocks

1.7 steals

Victor Wembanyama's averages in his last 20 games: 23.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 4.6 blocks, 1.7 steals, 31 minutes



After seeing what Wembanyama can do in the NBA, the Spurs know what type of players they need to build the team with. This offseason will be an important one if the Spurs want to take a step forward in 2024-25. If they can acquire some legit talent to pair with Wemby, the Spurs could become a powerhouse in the West again. There’s no doubt some players will be willing to leave their current team to go play with a generational talent like Wembanyama.