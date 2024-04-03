NBA

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama has more career blocks than 86.6 % of all players in NBA history

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic

Months before the 2023 NBA Draft took place, Victor Wembanyama knew he was going to be the first pick. It was simply a matter of which team would win the draft lottery. San Antonio was lucky enough to draft Wembanyama and he’s been an elite player for their team in 2023-24. 

Despite the team being dead last in the West, the 2023 first-overall pick has had an incredible season individually. Wembanyama’s (3.5) blocks are the most per game of any player in 2023-24. Additionally, his 235 career blocks are more than 86.6 % of all players in NBA history. Victor Wembanyama continues to dominate and is the runaway favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Victor Wembanyama has the chance to go down as one of, if not the greatest defensive player in NBA history


In 67 games for the Spurs in 2023-24, Victor Wembanyama is dominating. The rookie is easily the best defensive player in the league. Twenty-year-old Wembanyama can erase anyone’s shot and is an elite rim protector. He’s averaging (21.2) points, (10.5) rebounds, (3.7) assists, (1.3) steals, and (3.5) blocks per game. Wembanyama does that all in (29.3) minutes per game. Earlier in the season, he was on a minutes restriction as the team wanted to monitor him.

They loosened his minutes restriction at the end of January and Wembanayama has been thriving. With six games left this season, Victor Wembanyama has 235 blocks. That is the most by any player in the NBA this season. His 235 career blocks as a rookie are more than 86.6 % of all players in league history. The skies are the limit for the 20-year-old superstar who’s been the talk of the NBA all season.


After seeing what Wembanyama can do in the NBA, the Spurs know what type of players they need to build the team with. This offseason will be an important one if the Spurs want to take a step forward in 2024-25. If they can acquire some legit talent to pair with Wemby, the Spurs could become a powerhouse in the West again. There’s no doubt some players will be willing to leave their current team to go play with a generational talent like Wembanyama.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA

LATEST Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama has more career blocks than 86.6 % of all players in NBA history

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024
Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga will return on Thursday against the Houston Rockets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024

With a 104-100 win on Tuesday vs. the Mavericks, the Warriors are now 41-34 this season. That is 10th in the Western Conference with seven games left. For their last…

Immanuel Qucikley and R.J. Barrett Raptors pic
NBA
Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett are probable to play on Tuesday vs. the Lakers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024

At 23-51, the Toronto Raptors are not making the playoffs in 2023-24. The team is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference with eight games left. Toronto showed clear signs of…

Bam Adebayo Heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Bam Adebayo continues to become more confident in his three-point efficiency
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Dean Wade Cavs pic
NBA
Cavaliers’ Dean Wade could miss the rest of the regular season with a knee sprain
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan pic
NBA
Spurs’ Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan were ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Jalen Johnson Hawks pic
NBA
Jalen Johnson (ankle) will return tonight for Atlanta when they face the Bulls in Chicago
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024
Arrow to top