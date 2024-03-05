NBA

Should Victor Wembanyama Be Considered For NBA Defensive Player Of The Year?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
c754eeddf357881d28e750406c70c49d
c754eeddf357881d28e750406c70c49d

Victor Wembanyama is on a fast track to win the Rookie of the Year award in the NBA. The race was between him and Chet Holmgren for much of the regular season, but the last 10 or so games from Wembanyama have seen him take a commanding lead on the odds board.

But is there another prestigious award that the first-year phenom from the San Antonio Spurs deserves consideration for?

NBA: Should Wembanyama Be Considered For DPOY?

It was known that Wembanyama would be a game changer on the defensive end due to his freakish athletic ability and other-worldly length and frame. But the impact that he has had in his rookie season and at such a young age has been something of a revelation, especially during his recent hot streak.

Over the last 8 games, Wembanyama is putting up 24.6 points and pulling down nearly 12 rebounds per, but it is on the defensive end where he has been most impressive and impactful. During the streak, he is blocking an astounding average of 5.4 shots, and has 2.5 steals per contest to boot.

But despite the dominance on that end of the floor, he is still well behind in terms of consideration for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gobert Still Has Commanding Lead Based On Odds

The hardware has been Rudy Gobert’s to lose for much of the season. There weren’t many players having nearly the same type of defensive impact, but Wembanyama was one of them.

And thanks to his elevated play over the past couple of weeks, the Spurs center actually has far better numbers than Gobert in many of the most important categories on the board. He has 186 blocks, nearly 30 more than anyone else and nearly 60 more than Gobert. His 72 steals rank 15th in the league overall, which is more than double the number that Gobert has.

There are some numbers working in Gobert’s favor, though. He leads the league in defensive rating and is on arguably the best defensive team in the league, and obviously has the pedigree as a former winner of the award. And while voter fatigue is certainly a thing that could be included in the case against Minnesota’s big man, there is little to no chance that a rookie would win two of the most sought-after regular season awards in the NBA, especially one playing for a bottom feeding team like San Antonio.

Most sports books have Rudy Gobert as a massive favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year at a number somewhere around -750, with Wembanyama listed at +750.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
c754eeddf357881d28e750406c70c49d
NBA

LATEST Should Victor Wembanyama Be Considered For NBA Defensive Player Of The Year?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
Luka Doncic Mavericks pic 1
NBA
Luka Doncic (ankle) is questionable to play tonight for the Mavericks against the Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024

Through 61 games this season, the Dallas Mavericks are 34-27. With 21 games left in the regular season, the Mavs are currently 8th in the Western Conference. However, they are…

Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
NBA
Why did Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards miss tip-off on Monday vs. Portland?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024

In the East, the Celtics have a full (8.0) game lead over the 2nd-place Milwaukee Bucks. The Western Conference is much tighter at the top compared to the East. Currently,…

Russell Westbrook Clippers pic
NBA
Clippers’ Russell Westbrook underwent hand surgery and hopes to be back before the playoffs begin
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024
rsz devin booker 900x602 1
NBA
Devin Booker Will Miss Some Of Phoenix Suns’ Biggest Remaining Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
Ben Simmons Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons is out on Monday due to a left lower back nerve impingement
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz wembanyama ap 03032024
NBA
Victor Wembanyama Has Blocked 43 Shots In His Last 8 Games For The Spurs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
Arrow to top