Tragic Spurs Fan Burns Christian Eriksen Shirt After Star Agrees Man Utd Deal

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Sadly not every football supporter is pleased to see Christian Eriksen bounce back in awe-inspiring fashion from a near death experience to sign for Manchester United this week.

In a bizarre expression of outrage, one tragic Tottenham supporter set fire to a Spurs jersey emblazoned with ‘Eriksen 23’ dating back to the playmaker’s days with the north London club.

We can only hope that Spurs fan @THFC11111 filmed the attention-seeking stunt and posted on Twitter to boost his paltry number of followers.

A three-year contract is being prepared by Manchester United for Eriksen, who is still yet to have his medical at Old Trafford.

The Dane returned to the English top flight when he joined Brentford in January after being released by Serie A club Inter Milan.

He had to leave the Italian side after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Players who have ICD’s are not allowed to play in the Serie A.