This past weekend, the annual Senior Bowl took place. It’s a time for the nation’s best Seniors to have a chance to showcase their talent. Every player wants to perform well and increase their draft stock. South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler was one of those players who had a strong week of practice. He carried that over into the Senior Bowl as well.

The 23-year-old only played two drives in the Senior Bowl. However, he was a perfect 4-4 passing and had a 29-yard touchdown pass on their first drive of the game. That was enough for Rattler to win MVP of the 2024 Senior Bowl. It’s a huge honor for Rattler and Dan Brugler of The Athletic thinks this has helped raise the QBs draft stock.

Where will Spencer Rattler be drafted in April?

Spencer Rattler joined the list of Senior Bowl MVPs after his performance yesterday 🔥 How does he compare to previous winners? 👀📊 pic.twitter.com/lq0zCxRcyL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 4, 2024



Spencer Rattler began his college career at Oklahoma and played there for three seasons. Ahead of the 2022 season, Rattler transferred to South Carolina. He played his final two seasons with the Gamecocks and is heading into the draft in April. This 2024 draft class is filled with top QB talent, especially in the first round. At the moment, Rattler is being projected as a top-100 pick.

However, Dan Brugler of The Athletic thinks Rattler has the chance to increase his draft stock. Winning MVP of the Senior Bowl was his first step in rising up draft boards. Next up is having an elite combine in a few weeks and finally his pro day. There’s plenty of tape on what Rattler can do. Scouts want to see that in person and see what the six-foot-one QB is all about.



In five collegiate seasons, Rattler threw for 10,807 yards, 77 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. After the Senior Bowl, Rattler said he was headed back home to Phoenix to train. He has over three weeks until the NFL combine that starts on February 29th. With a strong combine performance and Pro day, the 23-year-old could find himself as a second-round pick. We’ll have to wait and see how well Rattler performs and what NFL teams think of him once the draft is here in April.