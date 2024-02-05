NFL

Spencer Rattler can continue to raise his draft stock with a strong combine and pro day

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Spencer Rattler Senior Bowl pic
Spencer Rattler Senior Bowl pic

This past weekend, the annual Senior Bowl took place. It’s a time for the nation’s best Seniors to have a chance to showcase their talent. Every player wants to perform well and increase their draft stock. South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler was one of those players who had a strong week of practice. He carried that over into the Senior Bowl as well. 

The 23-year-old only played two drives in the Senior Bowl. However, he was a perfect 4-4 passing and had a 29-yard touchdown pass on their first drive of the game. That was enough for Rattler to win MVP of the 2024 Senior Bowl. It’s a huge honor for Rattler and Dan Brugler of The Athletic thinks this has helped raise the QBs draft stock.

Where will Spencer Rattler be drafted in April?


Spencer Rattler began his college career at Oklahoma and played there for three seasons. Ahead of the 2022 season, Rattler transferred to South Carolina. He played his final two seasons with the Gamecocks and is heading into the draft in April. This 2024 draft class is filled with top QB talent, especially in the first round. At the moment, Rattler is being projected as a top-100 pick.

However, Dan Brugler of The Athletic thinks Rattler has the chance to increase his draft stock. Winning MVP of the Senior Bowl was his first step in rising up draft boards. Next up is having an elite combine in a few weeks and finally his pro day. There’s plenty of tape on what Rattler can do. Scouts want to see that in person and see what the six-foot-one QB is all about.


In five collegiate seasons, Rattler threw for 10,807 yards, 77 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. After the Senior Bowl, Rattler said he was headed back home to Phoenix to train. He has over three weeks until the NFL combine that starts on February 29th. With a strong combine performance and Pro day, the 23-year-old could find himself as a second-round pick. We’ll have to wait and see how well Rattler performs and what NFL teams think of him once the draft is here in April.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Spencer Rattler Senior Bowl pic
NFL

LATEST Spencer Rattler can continue to raise his draft stock with a strong combine and pro day

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024
91620 christian mccaffrey olivia culpo
NFL
49ers Wives and Girlfriends: Who Are The San Francisco Players Partners?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 05 2024

The San Francisco 49ers are all set for their Super Bowl LVIII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11.  The 49ers will be gunning for revenge after their…

Rihanna Super Bowl
NFL
Evolution of the Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Decades-Long Journey from Marching Bands to Star-Studded Performances ft. Rihanna, Eminem, and More
Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 05 2024

Ahead of Usher’s much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, we dived into the history of the event and listed every artist to take to the stage. Evolution…

Allegiant Stadium Cost
NFL
How Much Did The Allegiant Stadium Cost? Super Bowl LVIII Venue Costed A Whopping $1.9 Billion
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 05 2024
Greg Roman Ravens pic
NFL
Greg Roman will reunite with Jim Harbaugh after being hired by the Chargers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024
taylorswift 1
NFL
Hottest Wives & Girlfriends At Super Bowl LVIII | Where Does Taylor Swift Rank?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 05 2024
Allegiant Stadium Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs Chiefs 1
NFL
Where Is The Allegiant Stadium? Everything You Need To Know About The Allegiant Stadium Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 05 2024
Arrow to top