Soccer

Spain 4-1 Georgia: La Roja Show Their Class In EURO 2024 Round-of-16 Bout Against Exciting Crusaders

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Spain Beat Georgia
Spain Beat Georgia

Shortly after England limped through, European heavyweights Spain joined them in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) quarter-finals, claiming a commanding 4-1 victory over Georgia at the Mungersdorfer Stadium. The Crusaders, who made history by qualifying for the Round-of-16 in their first-ever EURO campaign, did create a decent number of goalscoring opportunities. However, their finishing was not up to the mark on Sunday night (June 30).

Spain Overcome Own Goal To Secure EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Spot

Spain — the only team with a 100% record in EURO 2024 — enjoyed a bright start to the game, creating their first goalscoring opportunity just four minutes in. Lamine Yamal drove deep into the Georgian half before laying the ball off to Dani Carvajal. The Real Madrid right-back squared it to Pedri inside the box, but the Barcelona midfielder’s tame effort was easily collected by Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

In the 18th minute, calamity struck on the other end of the pitch, as Spanish defender Robin Le Normand bundled the ball into his own net. Otar Kakabadze delivered an inviting low cross into the Real Madrid box for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to attack. The Napoli winger was stuck behind Le Normand, but the defender failed to deal with the awkward bounce and sent it into his own net. Spain, however, were not behind for much long, with them scoring the equalizer through Rodri in the 39th minute. The Manchester City man did ever so well to create space outside the box and dispatched a low drive to find the bottom-right corner with his left foot.

Spain pulled in front in the 51st minute, with Fabian Ruiz applying a simple headed finish to Yamal’s delivery from the right flank. La Roja then landed the knockout punch in the 75th minute, thanks to a brilliant solo goal from Nico Williams. Blitzing into the box from the left, he blasted the ball into the roof of the Georgian net. Lastly, Dani Olmo wrapped up the party with a fine strike, applying a left-footed finish to find the left side of Georgia’s goal. Mamardashvili was rooted to the spot as he saw the ball cross the goal line.

Luis De La Fuente Lauds His Players’ Game Management

After the game, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente heaped praise on his players for bouncing back strongly following the own goal. Speaking to the press, he said (via Diario AS):

I have to give full credit to the team. They’re the ones who interpret these situations, when to run, when to stay, and when to keep possession.

Anxiety can spread, but we stayed calm, and the goals arrived. It’s a step forward and an improvement.”

Following their thumping win in the EURO 2024 Round of 16, Spain will face a familiar foe, Germany, in the quarter-finals on Friday, July 5.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Micah Richards Feels Sorry For England Star
Soccer

LATEST “You’re looking for relationships on the field” – Micah Richards Explains Why He Feels ‘Sorry’ For England Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
Portugal Hero Bruno Fernandes EURO 2024
Soccer
“We have an idea of what we can do” – Portugal Star Bruno Fernandes Warns Slovenia Ahead EURO 2024 Clash, Dismisses Burnout Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024

Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has warned Slovenia that Portugal will try their best to “hurt” them when they meet in the Round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship (EURO…

Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente
Soccer
“We have the best team and players in the world” – Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Warns Germany Ahead Of EURO 2024 Quarter-Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has unabashedly called his team the best among the ones fighting for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), suggesting they are the favorites to…

Spain Beat Georgia
Soccer
Spain 4-1 Georgia: La Roja Show Their Class In EURO 2024 Round-of-16 Bout Against Exciting Crusaders
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
BEllingham EURO 2024 Overhead Kick
Soccer
EURO 2024 Round-of-16: England 2-1 Slovakia – Bellingham Scores A Worldie To Save Heavyweights’ Blushes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
England Ace Jude Bellingham
Soccer
“Something like that is so silly” – Wayne Rooney Explains Why He Is ‘Worried’ About England Ace Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 29 2024
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia For Georgia In EURO
Soccer
“Kvaratskhelia is better than all of Spain” – Georgia Star Giorgi Mamardashvili Sends Stern Warning To Spain Ahead Of EURO 2024 Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 29 2024
Arrow to top