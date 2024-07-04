Spain star Rodri has heaped praise on his teammate Marc Cucurella, admitting he has been surprised by his performances in EURO 2024. The Manchester City man has urged the Chelsea defender to keep up the good work, as his defensive contributions are helping La Roja greatly.

Rodri Surprised By Spain Teammate Cucurella’s Performances In EURO 2024

Many questioned Luis de la Fuente’s decision to deploy Cucurella as his first-choice left-back. English pundit Gary Neville even went as far as to call him the “weak link” of this Spanish side. The 25-year-old refrained from responding at the time, but he has certainly shut them up with his performances in Germany.

One of Spain’s leaders Rodri also did not hold Cucurella in such high regard, with him admitting he was amazed by the defender’s level in EURO 2024. When asked which of his teammates have surprised him this summer, Rodri told El Partidazo de Cope (via Metro):

“I know them all but… the level that Cucurella is showing.

“I already knew him but the level he is showing in a context like this in a Euro Cup. He is helping us a lot, especially defensively, the character he has. I am loving it and I hope he continues at this level.”

Cucurella has started three games for Spain in EURO 2024. He has created five chances, pulled off seven tackles, won 32 duels, registered 14 recoveries, and made four interceptions.

Rodri Explains How La Roja Have Evolved Under Luis De La Fuente

Spain started the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites. They delivered some promising performances in the group stage as well, proving they meant business. Unfortunately for La Roja, their promising run came to a premature stop in the Round of 16 itself, as they crashed out of the competition after losing to Morocco.

Spain are once again making fans dream, producing top-tier performances since the start of EURO 2024. The team believe the outcome will be different this time around, and Rodri has revealed what has changed in the last couple of years. Discussing the difference between the current team and the one of 2022, Rodri said:

“We see a more vertical Spain, much more forceful and clear in the areas.

“Now there are very complicated matches coming where maturity will be needed. Now I do think that the really decisive matches are coming. I think we have to take a step forward. That is where we will be tested.”

He concluded by adding:

“What we have done is very good, but honestly it is worthless [if Spain are eliminated].”

Spain will have their ultimate acid test on Friday itself, when they take on hosts Germany in the EURO 2024 quarter-finals. If they win that game, they will face either Portugal or France in the final four.