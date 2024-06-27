Premier League holders Manchester City have one of the best squads in the world, but they still see room for some improvement. According to reports, Pep Guardiola’s side want to bolster their creative department in the summer transfer window and have identified Spain international Dani Olmo as a person of interest.

Manchester City Prepared To Activate Dani Olmo’s £51 Million Release Clause

As per a report from Football Insider (via FourFourTwo), Manchester City manager Guardiola is a big admirer of Olmo and believes the Spaniard will add a dash of creativity and exuberance to the English champions’ well-appointed squad. The Cityzens, who have fulfilled almost each of Guardiola’s transfer requests so far, have been monitoring Olmo closely for years, and are now finally prepared to make a move.

RB Leipzig do not want to sell their playmaker, but there is a £51 million ($64.49 million) release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract. According to the aforementioned report, Man City are ready to activate it to prize the player away from Germany. The Mancunians, however, have to act on it sooner rather than later, as a few other European clubs are also interested in signing him.

Olmo has been featuring for RB Leipzig since joining them from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020. He has since played 148 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 34 assists. His contract with Leipzig expires in June 2027.

Dani Olmo Produced A Fine Performance In Spain’s Win Over Albania In EURO 2024

For the Group B dead rubber against Albania, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to the starting XI that claimed a 1-0 win over Italy. Olmo, who had a 31-minute cameo in the Group B opener against Croatia, was one of the lucky ones who got their first EURO 2024 start on Matchday 3.

The Leipzig attacker made the most of the opportunity, running the show from the middle of the park, claiming an assist, and winning the Player of the Match Award. In the 13th minute, Olmo picked up the ball around 35 yards away from goal. He spotted Ferran Torres’ overlapping run down the right flank and put him through. The Barcelona man applied a brilliant first-time finish to find the back of the Albanian net.

The fine assist aside, Olmo created two chances, completed three dribbles, delivered five accurate long balls, made five recoveries, and won seven of nine duels.