Soccer

Report: Manchester City Ready To Trigger £51 Million Release Clause Of EURO 2024 Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola

Premier League holders Manchester City have one of the best squads in the world, but they still see room for some improvement. According to reports, Pep Guardiola’s side want to bolster their creative department in the summer transfer window and have identified Spain international Dani Olmo as a person of interest.

Manchester City Prepared To Activate Dani Olmo’s £51 Million Release Clause

As per a report from Football Insider (via FourFourTwo), Manchester City manager Guardiola is a big admirer of Olmo and believes the Spaniard will add a dash of creativity and exuberance to the English champions’ well-appointed squad. The Cityzens, who have fulfilled almost each of Guardiola’s transfer requests so far, have been monitoring Olmo closely for years, and are now finally prepared to make a move.

RB Leipzig do not want to sell their playmaker, but there is a £51 million ($64.49 million) release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract. According to the aforementioned report, Man City are ready to activate it to prize the player away from Germany. The Mancunians, however, have to act on it sooner rather than later, as a few other European clubs are also interested in signing him.

Olmo has been featuring for RB Leipzig since joining them from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020. He has since played 148 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 34 assists. His contract with Leipzig expires in June 2027.

Dani Olmo Produced A Fine Performance In Spain’s Win Over Albania In EURO 2024

For the Group B dead rubber against Albania, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to the starting XI that claimed a 1-0 win over Italy. Olmo, who had a 31-minute cameo in the Group B opener against Croatia, was one of the lucky ones who got their first EURO 2024 start on Matchday 3.

The Leipzig attacker made the most of the opportunity, running the show from the middle of the park, claiming an assist, and winning the Player of the Match Award. In the 13th minute, Olmo picked up the ball around 35 yards away from goal. He spotted Ferran Torres’ overlapping run down the right flank and put him through. The Barcelona man applied a brilliant first-time finish to find the back of the Albanian net.

The fine assist aside, Olmo created two chances, completed three dribbles, delivered five accurate long balls, made five recoveries, and won seven of nine duels.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
England Coach Gareth Southgate
Soccer

LATEST “I would love to see see him involved a little bit more” – Jermain Defoe Urges England Boss To Give 28-Year-Old His EURO 2024 Shot

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 27 2024
Arsenal Defender Jakub Kiwior
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 3 Clubs That Admire Gunners’ Benchwarmer Jakub Kiwior
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 27 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Serie A clubs AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli all appreciate Arsenal left-back Jakub Kiwior. The Italian journalist, however, dismissed concrete talks, claiming the…

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Report: Manchester City Ready To Trigger £51 Million Release Clause Of EURO 2024 Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 27 2024

Premier League holders Manchester City have one of the best squads in the world, but they still see room for some improvement. According to reports, Pep Guardiola’s side want to…

EURO 2024 Poster
Soccer
UEFA EURO 2024: 5 Players Who Impressed On Matchday 3
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 27 2024
Ronaldo And Portugal Lose To Georgia
Soccer
Georgia 2-0 Portugal: Kvaratskhelia Outshines Ronaldo To Take Underdogs To EURO 2024 Round of 16
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 27 2024
Romania Belgium EURO 2024 Group E
Soccer
EURO 2024 Group E: Romania Top Group After Draw With Slovakia; Belgium Subdued By Ukraine
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 26 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
“You want a player to say, ‘I want to play'” – Tony Cascarino Urges Enzo Maresca To Give Chelsea Outcast A Fair Shot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 26 2024
Arrow to top