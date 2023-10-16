Soccer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe To Pay £1.3 Billion To Acquire Minority Stake In Manchester United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
"Glazers Out" Banner Outside Of Old Trafford
"Glazers Out" Banner Outside Of Old Trafford

The Manchester United takeover saga has seemingly entered the decisive phase, with reports suggesting that INEOS’ Sir Jim Ratcliffe could finalize a deal as early as this week. The news arrives after Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani pulled out from the takeover race, leaving Ratcliffe with a seemingly unassailable lead.

Manchester United To Receive £1.3 Billion From Ratcliffe

In November 2022, Manchester United’s current owners, the Glazers family announced they were open to accepting strategic alternatives, fuelling speculation that a full takeover could be on the cards. Over multiple rounds of bidding, Ratcliffe and Jassim emerged as the two frontrunners in the takeover race. According to Sky Sports, Jassim only wanted 100% control of the club while Ratcliffe was happy to become a major investor by acquiring 25%.

According to the aforementioned source, Jassim tabled a whopping £5 billion ($6.09 billion) offer for 100% ownership of the club in June, which is £1.7 billion ($2.07 billion) higher than United’s value on the New York Stock Exchange. Despite putting down such a handsome bid, Jassim failed, as the Glazers found the offer to be inadequate. Having failed to convince the Glazers, Jassim withdrew from the race on Saturday (October 14), making Ratcliffe the lone man standing.

As per Sky Sports, Ratcliffe wants 25% of the club, which will allow the Glazers to remain in control. The British businessman is prepared to pay a staggering £1.3 billion for the minority stake in the club, which is proportionately higher than what Jassim was willing to pay for 100%. The club’s board could reportedly meet with Ratcliffe this week to sanction the deal.

Sheikh Jassim Would Have Been ‘The Dream Owner’ Of Manchester United

Shortly after the news broke about Jassim’s withdrawal, soccer insider Fabrizio Romano outlined some plans of the Qatari businessman. According to the Italian journalist, Jassim believes that he would have been the perfect man to take over Manchester United. He would have paid it all in cash and cleared all the debts the club had. It would have allowed United to start afresh and compete with the leading teams in the Premier League.

Romano further revealed that Jassim’s total investment package would have been worth more than $8 billion.

The Glazers’ decision to snub Jassim and remain in control of the club has not sat well with the club’s supporters, with them continuing to demand the Americans’ resignation.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Gareth Bale And Eden Hazard
Soccer

LATEST From Eden Hazard To Gareth Bale: 5 Top Players Who Retired In 2023

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  32min
Jude Bellingham Is The Most Valuable Player In La Liga
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Players In La Liga Right Now: Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Emerges As New Leader
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

The first division of Spanish soccer, La Liga, has a long history of showcasing some of the best players in the world. Thanks to the deep pockets of the league’s…

Victor Osimhen Could Take Legal Action Against Napoli
Soccer
“That cannot happen” – Nigeria Boss Criticizes Napoli For Mocking Victor Osimhen On Social Media
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 13 2023

Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro has criticized Serie A holders Napoli for mocking star striker Victor Osimhen by posting distasteful videos on TikTok. Peseiro said such things were unexpected from the…

Jude Bellingham Snubbed Manchester United For Borussia Dortmund
Soccer
“The Right Thing” – Paul Scholes Gives Honest Verdict On Jude Bellingham’s Manchester United Snub
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 13 2023
Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Identify 18-Year-Old As Potential Replacement For Andy Robertson
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 13 2023
Barcelona Are One Of The 10 Teams To Have Picked Up Most Points In Europe
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer Rumor: 26-Year-Old Premier League Star Emerges As New Barca Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 13 2023
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer
“Obviously, it’s a scam” – French Pundit Slams Lionel Messi’s Move To Inter Miami
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 13 2023
Arrow to top