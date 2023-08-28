Soccer

“Salah will be a little bit like Ronaldo” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Talks About Mohamed Salah’s Future Amid Saudi Links

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has backed Mohamed Salah to shoot down approaches from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad and continue plying his trade in Europe.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad are credited with an interest in Liverpool talisman Salah. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Salah’s camp has already discussed the matter with the Reds hierarchy and it is believed that the move will only go ahead if Salah forces it himself. As of now, the Egypt international has shown no intention of doing so.

Carragher believes Liverpool ace Salah will follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher gave his thoughts on Salah’s future at Liverpool. He claimed the 31-year-old would emulate Cristiano Ronaldo‘s career path and remain in Europe well into his 30s.

The former defender said:

I don’t think Mo Salah will go. One because it’s so late in the window. I don’t necessarily think Mo Salah will want to go and what I mean by that is that Salah will be a little bit like Ronaldo.

I can see Mo Salah playing until he’s in his late 30s so I think he might think, ‘I’ve got another three or four years.’ Well he’s got another two years on his contract [at Liverpool] so I don’t know if he’ll stay after that but he’ll want to score as many goals as he can, win the biggest honors, break records.

He concluded the top by adding:

I think there’s time for him to go to an MLS, Saudi Arabia, maybe somewhere else in the future in his late 30s because I think he looks after himself. He’s such a professional and I think there’s still a lot more years in Mo Salah right now.

Ronaldo left Europe in January 2023, when he was almost 38 years old. Considering Salah can keep himself fit, he still has a good few years left in him.

Salah proved to be crucial as Liverpool nicked hard-fought win over Newcastle United

The Egyptian king played a critical role as 10-man Liverpool came from behind to pick up a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday (August 27). He played a slide rule through-ball for Darwin Nunez in the third minute of stoppage time, allowing the Uruguayan to chase it down and smash it into the back of the net.

The assist marked Salah’s third goal contribution in the 2023-24 Premier League season. In total, he has scored once and claimed two assists in the English top-flight this season.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
