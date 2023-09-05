NFL

Seattle Seahawks Schedule: 3 Keys Games To Watch In 2023

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the easier schedules for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. They have four games against the division rival Rams and Cardinals, but they’ll also play a pair against the 49ers, who figure to be one of the league’s top teams.

3 Key Games For The Seattle Seahawks In 2023

They have a few tough out-of-division contests as well, which could ultimately decide their fate in a potential Wild Card race.

Here are 3 key games on the Seahawks schedule for 2023:

Week 2 @ Detroit Lions – Sun. Sept 17th, 1PM

One of the teams that the Seahawks could be battling for playoff position comes seasons end is the Lions. Detroit has hopes of winning their division, but may find themselves playing for Wild Card position instead.

It will be an early season matchup, but one that will be a solid gauge for where Seattle stands amongst the rest of the NFC. It will be the toughest game of their first three, and the only one on the road, sandwiched between home dates with the Rams and Panthers. If the Seahawks can top the Lions, there is a chance that they can begin the season 3-0.

Week 13 @ Dallas Cowboys – Thu. Nov 30th, 8:15PM

The second of back-to-back Thursday Night games for the Seahawks, they’ll take on the Cowboys in Week 13. Like the Detroit, Dallas should be one of the teams vying for NFC playoff position against Seattle, and this game will hold even more weight being so late in the season.

The Seahawks will play a huge game two weeks later when they host the NFC favorite Philadelphia Eagles, but they figure to be in the driver’s seat in the NFC East. Seattle’s biggest opponents will likely be the ones who are fighting for Wild Card spots.

Week 14 @ San Francisco 49ers – Sun. Dec 10th, 4:05PM

The Seahawks face a brutal four game stretch starting on Thanksgiving. They’ll take on the 49ers twice, with Dallas in between, and Philadelphia on the tail end. Either one of the games against San Francisco will be huge for Seattle if they have any hopes of stealing the NFC West, but the later in the season, the more important.

Seattle will be coming off of a mini-bye week, having played on a Thursday night the previous week. The 49ers, conversely, will be coming off arguably their biggest game of the year when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. The Seahawks could find the 49ers to be gassed, which could give them a good shot at a road victory.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top