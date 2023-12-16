Boxing News

Sean Strickland Takes Aim At Colby Covington In Press Conference For Insulting Leon Edwards’ Late Father

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
Sean Strickland UFC 2 1

Sean Strickland verbally attacked Colby Covington in a press conference this week, with the fighter disgraced at the pre match ‘trash talk’ from Covington.

Sean Strickland Left Raging At Covington Comments

Sean Strickland faced off with Dricus Du Plessis for the first time this week, ahead of his middleweight bout with the South African in January next month.

Strickland was asked about the upcoming Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards fight during his press conference and immediately he began a verbal assault on Covington’s insensitive words earlier this week.

“Colby Is an utter piece of s**t,” he exclaimed.

“What it is, if you know Colby on a personal level, he fucked over everybody. Him making fun of Leon’s dad is the biggest c**t move you could ever do.”

Covington has received plenty criticism in the past couple of days for his comments during a UFC 296 press conference this week, insulting his British opponent’s dad who has passed away.

“Leon’s mum, she raised a boy to be a f**king man to win a title to be a good man. And a real fucking American would, would applaud for that. So just so you know, Colby is a fake f**king p****.

“And if he was standing here right next to me, the only f**king thing he would do is call 911 because he is the definition of a f**king b*****.”

It is safe to say that Strickland certainly isn’t a fan of Covington coming into Saturday night’s fight, with the American giving his full support to Edwards ahead of their bout.

Colby Covington comes into the fight as betting underdog with most UFC bookmakers, having not set foot in the Octagon since 2022.

Leon Edwards Vs Colby Covington Odds

Already claimed the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Edwards vs Covington odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

  • Leon Edwards to Win: -160
  • Leon Edwards to Win by KO/TKO: +375
  • Leon Edwards to Win via Submission @ +1000
  • Leon Edwards to Win by Decision: +160
  • Colby Covington to Win: +140
  • Colby Covington to Win by KO/TKO: +750
  • Colby Covington to Win via Submission @ +1100
  • Colby Covington to Win by Decision: +240
  • Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
chris biliam smith
Boxing News

LATEST Chris Billam-Smith Next Opponent Betting Odds: Rematch With Richard Riakporhe Highly Likely to be Next for CBS

Author image David Evans  •  Dec 11 2023
Devin Haney - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Devin Haney Next Opponent Betting Odds: Ryan Garcia & ‘Tank’ Davis Among Favorites for Haney’s Next Fight
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 11 2023

Teofimo Lopez Faavorite to be Devin Haney’s Next Opponent Ryan Garcia +350 to be Haney’s Next Fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Has 11% Chance to be Haney’s Next Bout Devin Haney…

Devin Haney Boxing Record
Boxing News
Devin Haney Boxing Record: Two-Weight World Champion Boasts Incredible 31-0 Unbeaten Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 11 2023

Join us as we take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s boxing record so far, after defeating boxing legend Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight world title fight, before becoming…

Devin Haney Net Worth
Boxing News
Devin Haney Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Dream’ Boasts $6 Million Fortune At Just 25-Years-Old
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 11 2023
Devin Haney - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Who Is Devin Haney’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About The Dating History & Love Life Of ‘The Dream’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023
Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Who Is Regis Prograis’ Wife? ‘Rougarou’ Is Happily Married To Long-Term Lover Raquel
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023
Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Regis Prograis Boxing Record: ‘Rougarou’ Boasts 29-2 Record With 24 Knockouts & Is A Two-Time World Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023
Arrow to top