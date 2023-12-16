Sean Strickland verbally attacked Colby Covington in a press conference this week, with the fighter disgraced at the pre match ‘trash talk’ from Covington.

Sean Strickland Left Raging At Covington Comments

Sean Strickland faced off with Dricus Du Plessis for the first time this week, ahead of his middleweight bout with the South African in January next month.

Strickland was asked about the upcoming Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards fight during his press conference and immediately he began a verbal assault on Covington’s insensitive words earlier this week.

“Colby Is an utter piece of s**t,” he exclaimed. “What it is, if you know Colby on a personal level, he fucked over everybody. Him making fun of Leon’s dad is the biggest c**t move you could ever do.” Covington has received plenty criticism in the past couple of days for his comments during a UFC 296 press conference this week, insulting his British opponent’s dad who has passed away.

“Leon’s mum, she raised a boy to be a f**king man to win a title to be a good man. And a real fucking American would, would applaud for that. So just so you know, Colby is a fake f**king p****.

“And if he was standing here right next to me, the only f**king thing he would do is call 911 because he is the definition of a f**king b*****.”

It is safe to say that Strickland certainly isn’t a fan of Covington coming into Saturday night’s fight, with the American giving his full support to Edwards ahead of their bout.

Colby Covington comes into the fight as betting underdog with most UFC bookmakers, having not set foot in the Octagon since 2022.

Leon Edwards Vs Colby Covington Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Edwards vs Covington odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Leon Edwards to Win: -160

Leon Edwards to Win by KO/TKO: +375

Leon Edwards to Win via Submission @ +1000

Leon Edwards to Win by Decision: +160

Colby Covington to Win: +140

Colby Covington to Win by KO/TKO: +750

Colby Covington to Win via Submission @ +1100

Colby Covington to Win by Decision: +240

Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change